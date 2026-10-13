OnePlus 16 Debuts With A Big 9000 mAh Battery, 200MP Camera & Space-Themed Lighting

Only the Tomorrow's Starlight variant has a rear LED-based notification system - Image: OnePlus





System-wide 165 Hz refresh rate, with 185 Hz is available while gaming - Image: OnePlus



One of the first things that jumps out at us with the OnePlus 16 is its mammoth 9,000 mAh battery, which delivers a roughly 23% jump over the 15 without dramatically increasing the phone's overall footprint or weight (although it looks to be a tad thicker). Charging remains fast, supporting 100W wired and 50W wireless to top up the massive cell in short order (along with 27W reverse wired and 5W reverse wireless charging).





Under the bonnet, the phone is among the first to feature Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 processor, paired with up to 16GB of DDR5X Ultra RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.1 storage, non-expandable. On the front, a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display pushes 185Hz refresh rate in game mode alongside system-wide 165Hz.





The OnePlus 15's imaging was a step back from the 13. Can the new one make up for it? - Image: OnePlus



Photographers might also be in for a boost as the OnePlus 16 trades in last generation's 50MP primary sensor for a 200MP unit featuring a large 1/1.4 sensor and f/1.6 lens, although we're wondering what the tuning will be like ever since OnePlus dropped its Hasselblad partnership since the OP 13. There's also a faster 50MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom plus larger 1/1.95 sensor, alongside a 50MP ultrawide camera.





As we reported previously , the phone comes in Tomorrow's Starlight, Martian Masterpiece, and Dark Forest colorways, whereby the Starlight version features rear-casing LEDs that provide notification alerts for incoming calls and messages.