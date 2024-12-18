OnePlus 13 Launch Date, Colorways And Sweet Preorder Bonus Offers Revealed
It's about time to experience unmatched speed, refined craftsmanship, and effortless innovation. Inspired by the spirit of innovation and sophistication, get ready to meet the all new #OnePlus13— OnePlus (@oneplus) December 17, 2024
The OnePlus 13 will have a 6.82-inch 2K AMOLED with 4,500 max nits and variable refresh rates between 1 and 120Hz. If you're into mobile photography/videography, the updated triple 50MP rear cameras tuned by Hasselblad should help. There'll be a Sony LYT808 primary, an ultra-wide, and a Sony LYT600 periscope with 3x optical zoom.
OnePlus also boasts that all OnePlus 13 models will get IP68 and IP69 dust-water resistance ratings. If you're wondering why manufacturers claiming IP69 list IP68 together, it's down to how the certification works. Up till IP68, which certifies a device for (most crucially) water submersion up to one meter deep for 30 minutes, IP69 doesn't actually add more waterproofing. IP69 protected device merely have greater resistance to higher pressure and temperature water jets.
The actual MSRP isn't known yet, although speculation believes the phone starts at $800. If you're interested, there's a OnePlus 13 early bird special going on right now: if you pre-pay $50, OnePlus will match an additional $50 off, plus throw in a free gift worth up to $299.