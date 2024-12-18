CATEGORIES
OnePlus 13 Launch Date, Colorways And Sweet Preorder Bonus Offers Revealed

by Aaron LeongWednesday, December 18, 2024, 10:19 AM EDT
If you're a fan of change and freshness when it comes to your smartphones, the OnePlus 13 might be your cup of tea and sooner than you might think. The Chinese phone maker announced that the new device will launch January 7, 2025 in three colorways. While many brands are great at marketing their new phones, very few offer purchase deals as good and comprehensive as OnePlus. With the OnePlus 13, shoppers have access to early bird specials, generous trade-in offers, and free gifts, among others.
Beating out Samsung's launch of its Galaxy S25 series, OnePlus has locked in January 7 to launch the OnePlus 13 in three color options—Arctic Dawn, Black Eclipse, and Midnight Ocean. Unique to this generation is that Midnight Ocean will have a micro-fiber vegan leather back, while Arctic Dawn features a new kind of glass coating, both of which are supposed industry firsts. The launch announcement also specifically mentions the OnePlus "series," which likely implies that the cheaper OnePlus 13R will drop at the same time.

To add insult to injury, the OnePlus trumps all the S25 phones by offering a larger 6,000mAh battery with rapid wired 100W  and wireless 50W charging. While OnePlus phones don't release with overclocked chipsets like Samsung's do, the OnePlus 13's Snapdragon 8 Elite will be no slouch. This Qualcomm chipset marks a massive performance and efficiency boost over previous Snapdragons that for once has given others in the industry pause.

The OnePlus 13 will have a 6.82-inch 2K AMOLED with 4,500 max nits and variable refresh rates between 1 and 120Hz. If you're into mobile photography/videography, the updated triple 50MP rear cameras tuned by Hasselblad should help. There'll be a Sony LYT808 primary, an ultra-wide, and a Sony LYT600 periscope with 3x optical zoom.

OnePlus also boasts that all OnePlus 13 models will get IP68 and IP69 dust-water resistance ratings. If you're wondering why manufacturers claiming IP69 list IP68 together, it's down to how the certification works. Up till IP68, which certifies a device for (most crucially) water submersion up to one meter deep for 30 minutes, IP69 doesn't actually add more waterproofing. IP69 protected device merely have greater resistance to higher pressure and temperature water jets.

The actual MSRP isn't known yet, although speculation believes the phone starts at $800. If you're interested, there's a OnePlus 13 early bird special going on right now: if you pre-pay $50, OnePlus will match an additional $50 off, plus throw in a free gift worth up to $299.
