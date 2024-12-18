OnePlus 13 Launch Date, Colorways And Sweet Preorder Bonus Offers Revealed

If you're a fan of change and freshness when it comes to your smartphones, the OnePlus 13 might be your cup of tea and sooner than you might think. The Chinese phone maker announced that the new device will launch January 7, 2025 in three colorways. While many brands are great at marketing their new phones, very few offer purchase deals as good and comprehensive as OnePlus. With the OnePlus 13, shoppers have access to early bird specials, generous trade-in offers, and free gifts, among others.

It's about time to experience unmatched speed, refined craftsmanship, and effortless innovation. Inspired by the spirit of innovation and sophistication, get ready to meet the all new #OnePlus13 — OnePlus (@oneplus) December 17, 2024



Beating out Samsung's launch of its Galaxy S25 series , OnePlus has locked in January 7 to launch the OnePlus 13 in three color options—Arctic Dawn, Black Eclipse, and Midnight Ocean. Unique to this generation is that Midnight Ocean will have a micro-fiber vegan leather back, while Arctic Dawn features a new kind of glass coating, both of which are supposed industry firsts. The launch announcement also specifically mentions the OnePlus "series," which likely implies that the cheaper OnePlus 13R will drop at the same time.



