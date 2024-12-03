OnePlus 13 Global Launch Date Confirmed And It's Very Soon
Based on what Lau mentioned in a OnePlus Community post, we can expect the greatly-anticipated OnePlus 13 to drop globally in matter of weeks, although no specific date was given. This writer believes the announcement will happen close to mid-January, depending on whether OnePlus intends to use CES 2025 as its release platform. If it doesn't, then the date needs to not coincide with the launch of Samsung's Galaxy S25 on (presumably) January 23, as well as Lunar New Year celebrations (and holiday) beginning January 28.
When it finally launches in the U.S., the OnePlus 13 will be one of the first batches of 2025 phones to sport Qualcomm's powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite. It's not hyperbole this time when we say how crazy fast and efficient the new chipset is compared to its predecessors and the competition. There will also be various memory and storage options, topping out at 24GB RAM and 1TB of onboard storage.
The phone will also have the newfangled (in North America, anyway) 6,000 mAh silicon carbon (Si/C) battery with 100W wired charging and 50W wireless charging. This battery composition allows designers to fit larger capacity packs into thinner/smaller phone chassis while offering greater efficiency and lifespan.
Other highlights include a 6.82-inch LTPO AMOLED pushing 3168x1440 resolution and variable 1-120Hz refresh rates. The camera array will consist of triple 50MP sensors in the rear (primary, telephoto, ultra-wide) plus a 32MP selfie shooter.
Look out for more launch news on the OnePlus 13 in this space. When it goes on sale here, U.S. and Canada phones will come in three colorways, namely Midnight Ocean, Black Eclipse, and Artic Dawn. It's unclear if one or more of the colors will have the leather-like texture found on the Chinese models, however.