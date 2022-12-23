OnePlus 11 Spec Sheet Breaks Cover Revealing A Beastly Flagship Android Phone
Details of the OnePlus 11 is mostly confirmed in all its glory thanks to the specifications found in a Chinese TENAA regulatory certification of the device.
BBK-owned OnePlus is trying to start 2023 with a bang with an expected launch of its OnePlus 11 on February 7. Several leaks have pretty much exposed details of the device, but a TENAA certification listing helps solidify the phone's specs.
Running the show is the expected Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (clocked at 3.2GHz), paired with a choice of 12GB or 16GB DDR5X RAM. There are two UFS 4.0 storage options, either 256GB or 512GB, which seem pretty meager, although it's possible that the 11 Pro could have a 1TB version.
The display is a 6.7-inch 3216 x 1440 AMOLED capping at 120Hz refresh rate. The certification does not indicate if it's variable or stepped increments.
OnePlus' partnership with Hasselblad likely continues with the 11. In this case we get a 50MP main shooter, 48MP ultrawide, 32MP telephoto (with an admitted weak-sauce 2x optical zoom), plus a 16MP selfie. Once again. we're guessing OnePlus is saving the big guns, like a 200MP primary camera and greater zoom, for the 11 Pro to be released a few months later.
Even with a slightly larger 4870mAh battery listed on TENAA (possibly with 100-125W SuperVooc wired charging), it's great to see barely a change in dimensions for the new smartphone (versus the OnePlus 10T). It's narrower than the 10T by more than 1mm (at 74.1mm); the 205g weight and height of 163.1mm aren't much more than its older sibling either. The thickness is pegged at 8.53mm, which probably doesn't include the thickness of the camera hump.
Now, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and Hasselblad-tweaked cameras aside, we're most excited to see the return of the Alert Slider. After being skipped one generation, the side-mounted tactile toggle is back allowing users to quickly move through mute, vibrate, and ringer modes without having to dig through screen menus.