OnePlus 11 Leak Reveals Three Configs, Fresh Images And An Unboxing Shot
In a fresh deluge of spec leaks and photos, details of the near-flagship OnePlus 11 have pretty much revealed the full monty, confirming most, if not all that we know about the smartphone so far.
First off, Digital Chat Station on Weibo revealed an image apparently showing final specs on the OnePlus 11, confirming what we reported recently of having 6.7-inch AMOLED 120Hz QHD+ (3216 x 1440) display, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC (with an Adreno 740 GPU at 680 MHz) running the show, supported by DDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage. There will be multiple memory and storage configurations available—12GB RAM with 256GB storage, 16GB/256GB, and 16GB/512GB. The post also states that the camera will be a Sony IMX890 50MP rear main camera, 48MP ultrawide, 32MP telephoto, and 16MP selfie. Other interesting facts are the average IP54 rating, the 205g weight, a large 5000mAh battery, and 100W charging.
In its China release, the OnePlus 11 will have ColorOS 13.0, which is based off of Android 13.
Over on Twitter, well-known (and reliable) leaker, Evan Blass, also posted a few photos showing off what the production phone (and packaging) could look like front and rear. There have been early photos of the product, but Blass' post only served to confirm a curved-edge display plus a giant Hasselblad-branded camera bump. The design is a little staid in black; perhaps the green colorways will help it stand out more.
Blass shared another image displaying what buyers get in the OnePlus 11 box. Of note, there's a phone case, the trademark OnePlus red charging cable (USB-C), and—hold on, what is this—a charger! Many smartphone manufacturers have stopping including more than a USB cable, citing environmental impacts, but this move often leaves customers having to shell out extra cash to take advantage of high-speed charging.
The phone is expected to launch in China on January 4, with first units going on sale in India on February 7. It might be wishful thinking, but we hope the company changes two things that could bring the brand back to relevance (in the NA market, at least). Firstly, restore competitive pricing and second, give consumers frequent OS and security updates.