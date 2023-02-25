OnePlus 11 Concept Tease Hints At A Liquid Cooled Gaming Smartphone
In early February, OnePlus revealed the OnePlus 11, which we looked at here, and it's a solid new affordable flagship Android phone with plenty of muscle, for just $699. However, OnePlus is potentially looking to up the ante with the OnePlus 11 Concept, a new device set to be unveiled properly at Mobile World Conference 2023.
Starting at a high level, some would say that the OnePlus 11 boasts simple elegance, which we described as “a sleek, unified appearance.” However, this style might be a bit understated for some, but gamers might take a liking to the recently teased OnePlus 11 Concept. The quick tease OnePlus offered shows a glass unibody design with a ‘flowing back’ underlay called pipelines. These pipelines almost [make] it look like the OnePlus 11 Concept has its own series of blood vessels, and perhaps for some semblance of liquid cooling.
The original OnePlus 11 came with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, up to 16GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of storage, all housed in a 6.7” phone boasting a crispy, bright 1440 x 3216 OLED display running at 120Hz. All in all, this is a great Android handset, but if this concept device actually sees the light of day at retail, it just might be the ticket for mobile gamers. Thus, we are excited to see what that might look like with the OnePlus 11 Concept. As such, be sure to stay tuned to HotHardware, as MWC 2023 is only two days away.