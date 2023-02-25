CATEGORIES
home News

OnePlus 11 Concept Tease Hints At A Liquid Cooled Gaming Smartphone

by Nathan OrdSaturday, February 25, 2023, 02:01 PM EDT
oneplus 11 concept shows off icy liquid veins
In early February, OnePlus revealed the OnePlus 11, which we looked at here, and it's a solid new affordable flagship Android phone with plenty of muscle, for just $699. However, OnePlus is potentially looking to up the ante with the OnePlus 11 Concept, a new device set to be unveiled properly at Mobile World Conference 2023.

Starting at a high level, some would say that the OnePlus 11 boasts simple elegance, which we described as “a sleek, unified appearance.” However, this style might be a bit understated for some, but gamers might take a liking to the recently teased OnePlus 11 Concept. The quick tease OnePlus offered shows a glass unibody design with a ‘flowing back’ underlay called pipelines. These pipelines almost [make] it look like the OnePlus 11 Concept has its own series of blood vessels, and perhaps for some semblance of liquid cooling.


Speaking of this, while it is still unclear what OnePlus has done, the teaser video above indicates that the company will be turning the specs to 11 with the Concept. There may be faster clock speeds, RAM, and storage, but we must wait to find out. It would not be surprising if the specs for the Concept were basically the same as the OnePlus 11, though with perhaps a higher clock speed like Samsung's Galaxy S23 Ultra (similar to Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy) and the aforementioned liquid cooling.

layers oneplus 11 concept shows off icy liquid veins

The original OnePlus 11 came with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, up to 16GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of storage, all housed in a 6.7” phone boasting a crispy, bright 1440 x 3216 OLED display running at 120Hz. All in all, this is a great Android handset, but if this concept device actually sees the light of day at retail, it just might be the ticket for mobile gamers. Thus, we are excited to see what that might look like with the OnePlus 11 Concept. As such, be sure to stay tuned to HotHardware, as MWC 2023 is only two days away.
Tags:  Android, smartphones, OnePlus, oneplus 11, mwc2023
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Your Next PC Platform?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech

Reprints/Permissions

MORE

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2023 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment