OnePlus 10 Pro 5G Preorder Bundle Scores You A Free Echo Show 8 With This HOT Deal

The latest OnePlus flagship is hardly in need of a sales pitch—see our OnePlus 10 Pro review for our full thoughts, extensive benchmarks, and evaluation. Short and to the point, though, it's a solid Android phone with a lot going for it. If you're thinking about buying it, there's a unique preorder bonus currently available on Amazon.

You can preorder the OnePlus 10 Pro at Amazon for $899.99 and receive a free Echo Show 8 valued at $129.99, if going by the list price. It's actually on sale right now for $103.99 and sometimes drops down to $89.99. But even at its lowest price, it's a decent bonus item, especially if you had planned on buying the OnePlus 10 Pro anyway.

There are two color options, Emerald Forest and Volcanic Black, both of which come with a free Echo Show 8 when preordering at Amazon.


The OnePlus 10 Pro flaunts Qualcomm's top mobile chip, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 with an integrated Snapdragon X65 5G modem. It also boasts 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM, 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage, and a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 3216x1440 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ support.

There's a 32MP camera on the front for taking selfies, and a triple camera arrangement on the back consisting of a 48MP main shooter, 50MP ultra-wide lens, and an 8MP telephoto camera. You can see a bunch of sample shots in our review, but to the point, the camera system is a solid improvement over the OnePlus 9 Pro.

If you're not feeling the Echo Show 8, you can preorder the OnePlus 10 Pro from OnePlus and get a free set of OnePlus Buds Z2 in Obsidian Black or Pearl White. Either way (Amazon or OnePlus), the phone releases on April 14, 2022.
