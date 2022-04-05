OnePlus 10 Pro 5G Preorder Bundle Scores You A Free Echo Show 8 With This HOT Deal





The latest OnePlus flagship is hardly in need of a sales pitch—see our OnePlus 10 Pro review for our full thoughts, extensive benchmarks, and evaluation. Short and to the point, though, it's a solid Android phone with a lot going for it. If you're thinking about buying it, there's a unique preorder bonus currently available on Amazon.





preorder the OnePlus 10 Pro at and receive a free Echo Show 8 valued at $129.99, if going by the list price. It's actually on sale right now for $103.99 and sometimes drops down to $89.99. But even at its lowest price, it's a decent bonus item, especially if you had planned on buying the OnePlus 10 Pro anyway. You canat Amazon for $899.99 and receive a free Echo Show 8 valued at $129.99, if going by the list price. It's actually on sale right now for $103.99 and sometimes drops down to $89.99. But even at its lowest price, it's a decent bonus item, especially if you had planned on buying the OnePlus 10 Pro anyway.





There are two color options, Emerald Forest and Volcanic Black, both of which come with a free Echo Show 8 when preordering at Amazon.











The OnePlus 10 Pro flaunts Qualcomm's top mobile chip, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 with an integrated Snapdragon X65 5G modem. It also boasts 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM, 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage, and a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 3216x1440 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ support.





There's a 32MP camera on the front for taking selfies, and a triple camera arrangement on the back consisting of a 48MP main shooter, 50MP ultra-wide lens, and an 8MP telephoto camera. You can see a bunch of sample shots in our review, but to the point, the camera system is a solid improvement over the OnePlus 9 Pro.



