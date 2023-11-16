Score Huge Bonus Offers On Galaxy S23 Ultra, Z Fold5 And More With These Early BF Deals
As Black Friday nears, Samsung is giving consumers an early treat with stellar promotions on a few of its flagship devices. Whether consumers require a smartphone, smartwatch, or speedy laptop, Samsung has them covered.
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra SmartphoneThe Samsung S23 Ultra is one of Samsung's premiere smartphones, at least for a couple more months. The high-end device is well-known for its ability to capture incredible photographs and video with its 200MP camera and the company's fastest processor, not to mention the inclusion of an S Pen that makes note-taking quicker and easier.
The S23 Ultra has a large 5,000mAh battery that provides enough charge to get most through an entire workday. The long-lasting battery is coupled with the beefy Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile processor that produces more than enough power to work with the most intensive mobile apps and projects.
For the shutterbugs out there, the S23 Ultra is one of the best smartphones for capturing all those memories in exquisite detail. The rear camera array is comprised of a 200MP wide, 12MP ultra-wide, 10MP Tele 3X optical zoom, 10MP tele 10X optical zoom, and a 100X space Zoon camera. The front-facing camera is a 12MP camera that can produce the finer details in all those selfies.
Users will enjoy viewing those images on a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity-O display. It is a QHD, edge-to-edge screen that is capable of a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate with an incredible 1,750nit outdoor peak.
Buyers can take advantage of an $800 enhanced trade-in credit toward the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, plus receive a pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro wireless earbuds for just $49.99.
For those who need extra screen real estate, Samsung is also offering a free memory upgrade plus $1,000 in enhanced trade-in credit for its Galaxy Z Fold5 smartphone. Consumers can also take advantage of 25% off the Galaxy Buds2 Pro wireless earbuds.
Samsung Galaxy Watch6The Samsung Galaxy Watch6 series saw the comeback of the iconic Classic smartwatch style. All the Watch6 smart watches feature Samsung's biggest screen yet, and advanced wellness insights.
No matter what someone's health needs may be, there is a good possibility the Watch6 can help. From sleep coaching to fitness tracking, the smartwatch is ready and able to assist. Buyers can choose between the Bluetooth/Wifi connectivity and the Bluetooth/Wifi plus 4G lTE models.
The smartwatch is powered by Samsung's Wear OS and comes with 2GB RAM, as well as 16GB of internal storage. Both the 300mAh battery on the small version, and the 425mAh battery on the large version will provide enough power to get anyone through an intensive day of work and workouts.
Currently, the Samsung Galaxy Watch6 can be purchased with up to 80% in savings, as well as an additional $250 in enhanced trade-in credit.
Samsung Galaxy Book3 Ultra LaptopThe Samsung Galaxy Book3 Ultra laptop is a powerhouse incorporated into a slim and lightweight design. Buyers have the option of choosing between a 13th Gen Intel Core i7 with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050, or a 13th Gen Intel Core i9 with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070.
Both options come with a 16-inch 3K (2880x1800) AMOLED display that will bring all content to life. Sound is produced by a set of AKG Quad speakers with Dolby Atmos, making watching a favorite movie more enjoyable. Connectivity is made easy with Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.1, 1x HDMI port, 2x Thunderbolt 4 ports, 1x USB 3.2 port, and a MicroSD slot.
Also included is a fingerprint reader for added security, a 76Wh battery, and a 1080p FHD webcam. These features make the Galaxy Book3 Ultra the ultimate traveling companion for those in business and students alike.
The Samsung Galaxy Book3 Ultra laptop is currently being offered with a savings of $600, with students and teachers able to get an additional 10% savings with an education discount.