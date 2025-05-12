CATEGORIES
Is Oblivion Remastered Broken On Consoles? Longer Sessions Lead To A Bevy Of Bugs

by Alan VelascoMonday, May 12, 2025, 02:50 PM EDT
The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered has been a hit for Microsoft, as the game has seen over 4 million players embark on the refreshed experience through Cyrodiil. However, there are still plenty of rough edges to deal with unfortunately. On the PC side, gamers were forced to find and share fixes for framerate issues. Now, after a second look by Digital Foundry, it appears as if the game has plenty of bugs on consoles, too.

One of the biggest issues currently present is that game performance seems to get worse the more someone plays, which is a big concern considering the amount of content there is in Oblivion. The speculation is that these problems are present due to a potential memory leak. Things seemingly fall apart in as little as 15 minutes, with the only solution available is for a player to restart the game.

Players will be hit with several issues that crop up during long play sessions, any of which can ruin the experience. Traversal can become an unpleasant slog as the game will continuously hitch while players make their way through the game’s expansive world. Moreover, Framerates will often dip well below the 60fps most gamers want to be at. Lastly, game freezes and crashes are plentiful currently.

These problems led to the assessment that the game might have been “rushed to market,” and that “it's a dire position for any remaster to be in and developer Virtuos needs to address the game's stability - the crashes - as a priority,” according to DF. Oddly, while the developer has released a hotfix for Xbox consoles, this update has yet to make its way to those on PlayStation.

Here’s hoping this analysis gets Virtuous to act with more urgency. Console players don’t have the ability to try and alleviate issues like these the same way their PC counterparts can and are wholly dependent on developers for a good gaming experience.
Tags:  Gaming, bethesda, Oblivion, (nasdaq:msft), elder-scrolls-iv
