NZXT Unveils Elite Gaming And Streaming Peripherals To Level Up Your Battlestation

If you're a gamer currently waiting in line (or camping out) for one of NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs
, NZXT hopes you'll also be interested in browsing some accompanying battlestation accessories. Not just any accessories, but NZXT's slew of new peripherals for both gamers and streamers, aimed at top-tier setups. The first item in its "Elite Gaming Gear" lineup is the Function Elite MiniTKL
, which is a magnetic Hall effect keyboard.
NZXT names it as such since it wants the functionality of the keyboard to be a key factor, such as adjustable actuation. The design is very understated and elegant (from the renders we've seen), with RGB customization available via the NZXT CAM software. Priced at $199, it comes in both black and white colorways, and is priced for the premium keyboard market.
All of these products have a very straightforward design language in two simple colors, black or white. This may appeal to minimalists, but those who want more visual pizazz from their peripherals may be underwhelmed design wise.
Every keyboard needs a good companion in the way of a mouse, and NZXT has also unveiled its Lift Elite Wireless
priced at $79.99. Once again available in both black and white, it has a weight of only 57 grams. With high polling rates up to 8K and optical switches, it is aimed at competitive and serious gaming. The brain inside is a 26K DPI PAW3395 optical sensor. With a rated 70-hour battery life, this sounds like a promising gaming and productivity mouse.
The Zone Elite
, a nano-knit mousepad is also introduced to accompany the Lift Elite Wireless. It comes in three sizes, with prices from $29.99, $44.99, and $54.99, respectively. NZXT has really opened up its product offerings, even having gaming monitors
in the past.
Lastly, all of that gaming activity is no fun if you can't share it with others. Thus, NZXT has the Capsule Elite
at $89.99. This is a USB microphone aimed at gamers and streamers, with a 24-bit depth and 192 kHz sample rate for great quality. It can also be customized with the NZXT CAM software, with various options such as EQ tuning and noise suppression available. It's also available in both black and white color options.
All of the new products are currently available now from NZXT
and retailers.