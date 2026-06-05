NVIDIA's RTX 5060 May Finally Get The VRAM Upgrade Gamers Wanted

NVIDIA may still be cooking up something Super (with a capital 'S') after all. Over on X, leaker MEGAsizeGPU claims the oft-rumored GeForce RTX 50 Super series is "back on track" and as part of the launch, there will be a refreshed GeForce RTX 5060
graphics cards with 12GB of VRAM, which is an increase of 4GB on the model that currently exists.
The GeForce RTX 5060 (GB206) is NVIDIA's second least expensive Blackwell graphics card with an MSRP of $299. It features 3,840 CUDA cores, 120 texture mapping units (TMUs), 48 raster operation pipelines (ROPs), 120 Tensor cores, 30 ray tracing (RT) cores, and 8GB of GDDR7 on a 128-bit bus, providing up to 448GB/s of memory bandwidth.
A sore spot for gamers is the amount of VRAM, even more so with street pricing being higher than NVIDIA's baseline MSRP. A quick peek at Best Buy
shows that the cheapest option is a factory overclocked PNY model that's on sale for $339.99 ($20 off)
. The vast majority of models are $360 and up, several of which breach the $400 mark. It's pretty much the same story on Amazon
.
Bumping up the VRAM to 12GB as rumored would make the GeForce RTX 5060 more attractive, though it will ultimately come down to availability and price.
Likewise, a GeForce RTX 50 Super series lineup could be intriguing, with previous rumors pointing to more VRAM on several models. It's been a quiet few months after a flurry of leaks and rumors, but here's what the lineup allegedly looks like:
- GeForce RTX 5080 Super: 10,752 CUDA cores, 24GB GDDR7, 256-bit bus, 1,024GB/s bandwidth, 415W TGP
- GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Super: 8,960 CUDA cores, 24GB GDDR7, 256-bit bus, 896GB/s bandwidth, 350W TGP
- GeForce RTX 5070 Super: 6,400 CUDA cores, 18GB GDDR7, 192-bit bus, 672GB/s bandwidth, 275W TGP
The memory upgrades would come courtesy of switching from 2GB GDDR7 memory modules to 3GB chips. It seems simple enough, but there is still the challenge of sourcing enough memory chips to make a Super refresh viable beyond a paper launch. The industry wide shortage may have delayed plans to launch a GeForce RTX 50 Super series lineup, and if past leaks are true, it may have also mucked with the timing
of NVIDIA's next-generation GeForce RTX 60 series.
None of this is confirmed, of course, so as always, take these leaks and rumors with a dose of skepticism.