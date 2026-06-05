NVIDIA's RTX 5060 May Finally Get The VRAM Upgrade Gamers Wanted





NVIDIA may still be cooking up something Super (with a capital 'S') after all. Over on X, leaker MEGAsizeGPU claims the oft-rumored GeForce RTX 50 Super series is "back on track" and as part of the launch, there will be a refreshed GeForce RTX 5060 graphics cards with 12GB of VRAM, which is an increase of 4GB on the model that currently exists.





The GeForce RTX 5060 (GB206) is NVIDIA's second least expensive Blackwell graphics card with an MSRP of $299. It features 3,840 CUDA cores, 120 texture mapping units (TMUs), 48 raster operation pipelines (ROPs), 120 Tensor cores, 30 ray tracing (RT) cores, and 8GB of GDDR7 on a 128-bit bus, providing up to 448GB/s of memory bandwidth.





RTX 50 Super is back on track. This time includes 5060 12G ( or maybe it will have a new name as 5060 super ) — MEGAsizeGPU (@Zed__Wang) June 5, 2026

Bumping up the VRAM to 12GB as rumored would make the GeForce RTX 5060 more attractive, though it will ultimately come down to availability and price.





Likewise, a GeForce RTX 50 Super series lineup could be intriguing, with previous rumors pointing to more VRAM on several models. It's been a quiet few months after a flurry of leaks and rumors, but here's what the lineup allegedly looks like: