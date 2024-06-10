NVIDIA's Next-Gen GeForce RTX 50 Series Mobile GPUs Break Cover With GDDR7





NVIDIA Mobile GPU Roadmap shared by user Alvieri on X

Along with the leaked NVIDIA GPUs, various AMD and Intel CPU roadmaps also made an appearance in this leak. With NVIDIA maintaining such a dominant position in both AI data center products and gaming, its GPUs certainly are still the star of the show for laptops as well.

The current top-end RTX 4090 16GB mobile GPU will be updated to the RTX 5090, similarly packing 16GB of VRAM. The important fact is the GDDR7 memory, which has shown itself to be more powerful and more efficient. Efficiency and power usage are of the utmost importance in tight form factors such as gaming laptops, where thermal demands can overwhelm cooling systems.



With a total of six GPUs mentioned, the RTX 5090 will likely be based on GN22-X11. Other GPUs will be divided between GN22 boards 1 and 2, ranging from 8GB, 12GB, and 16GB VRAM capacities.



If NVIDIA follows its history, we should expect launches of the high-end RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 first, which should come sometime in 2025. The other lower tiered products should come after, such as the RTX 5070 and below.





While we should always take early rumors and leaks with a grain of salt, this NVIDIA RTX 50 Series mobile GPU roadmap leak seems to make sense. It's certainly plausible, anyway. Time will tell if specs will change, can often happens with dynamic companies such as NVIDIA, AMD, and Intel.