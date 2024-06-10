CATEGORIES
NVIDIA's Next-Gen GeForce RTX 50 Series Mobile GPUs Break Cover With GDDR7

by Thiago TrevisanMonday, June 10, 2024, 10:18 AM EDT
I am a huge fan of outrageously powerful gaming laptops, which can often keep pace with competent desktop rigs. Traveling and specific use cases make it a great companion, and NVIDIA has made that possible with its powerful mobile GPUs, the most recent being its GeForce RTX 40 series in laptop form.

According to some potential leaked information shared via user Alvieri on X, we should expect NVIDIA's next-generation GPUs to make an appearance on mobile. Clevo, an OEM laptop manufacturer, apparently had its roadmap information revealed concerning its future laptop plans. 

The first tidbit of information is that NVIDIA's new Blackwell GPUs in consumer form will feature GDDR7 memory, just like we expect the desktop GPUs to have. While GPUs such as the GeForce RTX 5090 have been rumored to feature GDDR7 with as much as a 512-bit memory bus, the mobile variants will be comparatively tamer, as is typically case.

For example, the existing mobile GeForce RTX 4090 GPU in laptops features 16GB of VRAM, and its performance falls short of the desktop GeForce RTX 4090 with 24GB of VRAM. It's still an uber-powerful GPU, but the thermal confines of the laptop form factor necessitate having to tone thing down a bit.

Along with the leaked NVIDIA GPUs, various AMD and Intel CPU roadmaps also made an appearance in this leak. With NVIDIA maintaining such a dominant position in both AI data center products and gaming, its GPUs certainly are still the star of the show for laptops as well. 

NVIDIA Mobile GPU Roadmap shared by user Alvieri on X

The current top-end RTX 4090 16GB mobile GPU will be updated to the RTX 5090, similarly packing 16GB of VRAM. The important fact is the GDDR7 memory, which has shown itself to be more powerful and more efficient. Efficiency and power usage are of the utmost importance in tight form factors such as gaming laptops, where thermal demands can overwhelm cooling systems. 

With a total of six GPUs mentioned, the RTX 5090  will likely be based on GN22-X11. Other GPUs will be divided between GN22 boards 1 and 2, ranging from 8GB, 12GB, and 16GB VRAM capacities. 

If NVIDIA follows its history, we should expect launches of the high-end RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 first, which should come sometime in 2025. The other lower tiered products should come after, such as the RTX 5070 and below. 

While we should always take early rumors and leaks with a grain of salt, this NVIDIA RTX 50 Series mobile GPU roadmap leak seems to make sense. It's certainly plausible, anyway. Time will tell if specs will change, can often happens with dynamic companies such as NVIDIA, AMD, and Intel. 
