NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 5050 9GB May Be Dead As AIBs Left In The Dark





It has been a minute since we've heard anything about a relaunched GeForce RTX 5050 with upgraded VRAM , and that could be due NVIDIA pausing or outright cancelling plans to release such a card. Apparently NVIDIA has gone radio silent to its add-in board partners regarding the not-yet-(and maybe never)-announced SKU.





In case you missed it, past rumors pointed to NVIDIA refreshing its budget GeForce RTX 5050 with 9GB of GDDR7 memory, which would represent both a capacity and speed increase over the existing model. As it currently exists, the GeForce RTX 5050 wields 8GB of GDDR6 memory (20Gbps chips) linked to a 128-bit bus to deliver up to 320GB/s of memory bandwidth.





So it basically boils down to an additional 1GB of VRAM with faster memory chips, though according to MEGAsizeGPU (@Zed__Wang), a prominent leaker on X, the new SKU would cut the bus width to 96 bits. Even so, the relaunched card would still see a slight memory bandwidth boost to 336GB/s, based on the assumption that NVIDIA would employ 28Gbps memory chips.





Well, not so fast. The same leaker is under the impression that a GeForce RTX 5050 with 9GB of VRAM is either cancelled or permanently delayed.

I think it's canceled. Or permanently delayed. They reissued the 3060 12G for the same segment, so the 5050 9G will be meaningless for a while. — MEGAsizeGPU (@Zed__Wang) June 26, 2026

"They reissued the 3060 12G for the same segment, so the 5050 9G will be meaningless for a while," MEGAsizeGPU states on X.





The folks at Videocardz are under the same impression , based on what they're hearing (or not hearing) from NVIDIA's AIB partners. AIBs evidently relayed to the site that they too are in the dark regarding NVIDIA's plans, as no new launch details or updated schedules for the 9GB variant have been shared.





Chalk it up to another sign of the times we are in. Memory chips are hot commodities in the emerging era of AI, so for that and other reasons, it may not make sense for NVIDIA to launch a slightly upgraded GeForce RTX 5050.