NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 4080, 4070 Ti And 4070 Super GPUs Launch Dates Allegedly Revealed

The original GeForce RTX 4070 Ti was somewhat held back by its 12GB of VRAM



January 31st 2024 if the leaked info proves correct, is the GeForce RTX 4080 Super. Rumored to be the AD103-400 GPU, it will skirt in right under the GeForce RTX 4090 which packs the AD102 GPU that has been in perpetual demand due to AI.



While the performance chops of the existing GeForce RTX 4080 are stellar, its price-to-performance ratio has left a lot to be desired. Maintaining the same 16GB of VRAM is fine as long as NVIDIA can release this GPU at an attractive price for gamers. The current GeForce RTX 4080 has been discounted down to the lower $1,000 level during recent sales, as its $1,199 MSRP proved to rich for most to stomach.



There seem to be at least three new GPUs coming for NVIDIA's GeForce RTX Super refresh. First up, and also rumored to be the first to launch on, will be the, according to ITHome. Likely based on the AD104-350 or AD103-175 GPU, it appears to keep the same 12GB of VRAM as the GeForce RTX 4070. The latter has an MSRP of $599, which has proven to be troublesome in light of the $499 AMD Radeon 7800 XT, a highly competitive alternative. A more performant GeForce RTX Super variant can justify that price more, as AMD will not have a direct answer. Possibly coming shortly after on, the 16GB is also rumored. Based on the AD103-275 or AD102-175 GPU, one key potential improvement here would be the increased in VRAM to 16GB. The existing GeForce RTX 4070 Ti got some criticism during its release for having only 12GB of VRAM with a 192-bit memory bus. A Super variant packing more VRAM will certainly appease gamers, given that its pricing stays relatively close to the original.