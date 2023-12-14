CATEGORIES
home News

NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 4080, 4070 Ti And 4070 Super GPUs Launch Dates Allegedly Revealed

by Thiago TrevisanThursday, December 14, 2023, 10:32 AM EDT
nvidia
While gamers have been distracted by the recent GTA 6 teaser trailer, there is some more exciting news on the horizon concerning GPUs that are crawling in. As NVIDIA's current GeForce RTX lineup matures, GPUs such as the GeForce RTX 4090 continue to be slightly illusive to find in the marketplace at (or close to) MSRP. Gamers may be more tantalized by what's in the pipeline, anyway.

There is currently not much information on a new high-end competitive AMD Radeon GPU, but that does not mean NVIDIA will rest on its laurels. The upcoming GeForce RTX Super refresh is rumored to be announced January 8th at CES 2024, a logical choice. Even more interesting is the supposed release date of these GPUs, potentially being a staggered release soon after in the same month. 

specs
We can gleam some potential specs here for the new GeForce RTX Super refresh

There seem to be at least three new GPUs coming for NVIDIA's GeForce RTX Super refresh. First up, and also rumored to be the first to launch on January 17th 2024, will be the GeForce RTX 4070 Super, according to ITHome. Likely based on the AD104-350 or AD103-175 GPU, it appears to keep the same 12GB of VRAM as the GeForce RTX 4070. The latter has an MSRP of $599, which has proven to be troublesome in light of the $499 AMD Radeon 7800 XT, a highly competitive alternative. A more performant GeForce RTX Super variant can justify that price more, as AMD will not have a direct answer.

Possibly coming shortly after on January 24th 2024, the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super 16GB is also rumored. Based on the AD103-275 or AD102-175 GPU, one key potential improvement here would be the increased in VRAM to 16GB. The existing GeForce RTX 4070 Ti got some criticism during its release for having only 12GB of VRAM with a 192-bit memory bus. A Super variant packing more VRAM will certainly appease gamers, given that its pricing stays relatively close to the original. 

4070ti
The original GeForce RTX 4070 Ti was somewhat held back by its 12GB of VRAM

The last entrant into the new GPU release cycle, potentially coming on January 31st 2024 if the leaked info proves correct, is the GeForce RTX 4080 Super. Rumored to be the AD103-400 GPU, it will skirt in right under the GeForce RTX 4090 which packs the AD102 GPU that has been in perpetual demand due to AI. 

While the performance chops of the existing GeForce RTX 4080 are stellar, its price-to-performance ratio has left a lot to be desired. Maintaining the same 16GB of VRAM is fine as long as NVIDIA can release this GPU at an attractive price for gamers. The current GeForce RTX 4080 has been discounted down to the lower $1,000 level during recent sales, as its $1,199 MSRP proved to rich for most to stomach. 

While performance and VRAM will play a key role in how these GPUs are received, there most significant factor will be pricing. With a lukewarm consumer market for GPUs the last year, pricing will be essential in how well these products ultimately do. 



Tags:  (nasdaq:nvda), geforce rtx super, geforce rtx 4070 super
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Your Next PC Platform?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2023 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment