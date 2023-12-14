NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 4080, 4070 Ti And 4070 Super GPUs Launch Dates Allegedly Revealed
While gamers have been distracted by the recent GTA 6 teaser trailer, there is some more exciting news on the horizon concerning GPUs that are crawling in. As NVIDIA's current GeForce RTX lineup matures, GPUs such as the GeForce RTX 4090 continue to be slightly illusive to find in the marketplace at (or close to) MSRP. Gamers may be more tantalized by what's in the pipeline, anyway.
There is currently not much information on a new high-end competitive AMD Radeon GPU, but that does not mean NVIDIA will rest on its laurels. The upcoming GeForce RTX Super refresh is rumored to be announced January 8th at CES 2024, a logical choice. Even more interesting is the supposed release date of these GPUs, potentially being a staggered release soon after in the same month.
