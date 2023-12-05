GeForce RTX 4080 Super Breaks Cover In Update To A Popular System Utility
You can always leave it to the eagle-eyed gamers to uncover the most subtle hints of new products coming. No, we're not talking about the ridiculously hyped GTA 6 and its treasure trove of surprises. The next best thing is in new hardware tidbits, and in this case, NVIDIA's GeForce RTX Super refresh. While it seems to be no surprise that it is likely being announced near CES in early 2024, it is always good to have a new point of reference.
AIDA64, the popular benchmarking and information tool for PC enthusiasts, gave us this subtle hint in its newest v7.00 release.
AIDA64 has not given us any detailed information concerning the potential specs of NVIDIA's upcoming GeForce RTX 4080 Super, mind you, and instead has simply referenced the unreleased GPU in the newest build. That gives additional street cred to the rumors that a Super refresh coming. As to the GeForce RTX 4080 Super specifically, it will fall into an interesting middle ground between the existing GeForce RTX 4080 and GeForce RTX 4090.
On one hand the GeForce RTX 4080 has not sold as expected due to the $1,199 MSRP, which gamers consider a poor price-to-performance ratio. On the other hand, the GeForce RTX 4090 has been increasing in price lately due to dwindling availability thanks to worldwide AI demand for AD102 GPUs.
We can likely expect the GeForce RTX 4080 Super to be based on the AD103-400 GPU, avoiding the availability issues plaguing AD102 GPUs. It would also potentially pack the same 16GB of GDDR6X VRAM that lives in the GeForce RTX 4080. That would only leave a yet unknown performance bump on the table, which may not be as substantial as the GeForce RTX 4070 Super has been rumored to receive.
Pricing will be the ultimate deciding factor, however. No one has complained that the GeForce RTX 4080 is lacking in performance, but the value sweet spot seems to be for it to fall under the $1,000 price point. A new Super refresh could potentially bring that cost down if the GeForce RTX 4080 Super is priced at $1,199. Rumors of ending production on the GeForce RTX 4080 likely will leave few in inventory channels for many users to benefit from cheaper pricing, however.
We'd venture a guess that more eyeballs will be on the cheaper models in the Super refresh, such as the GeForce RTX 4070 Super. If these can pack some substantive performance upgrades at the same price as the current generation, we can surely see their appeal.
AMD has not hinted at any potential Radeon updates that would serve as competition as of yet, so NVIDIA is still taking the lead on this one. Come early 2024, we'll have a better idea on pricing and specs so gamers may be wise to wait before a big GPU purchase.
For those interested, AIDA64 version 7.00 is available now.