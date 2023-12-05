GeForce RTX 4080 Super Breaks Cover In Update To A Popular System Utility

We can likely expect the GeForce RTX 4080 Super to be based on the AD103-400 GPU, avoiding the availability issues plaguing AD102 GPUs. It would also potentially pack the same 16GB of GDDR6X VRAM that lives in the GeForce RTX 4080. That would only leave a yet unknown performance bump on the table, which may not be as substantial as the GeForce RTX 4070 Super has been rumored to receive.



Pricing will be the ultimate deciding factor, however. No one has complained that the GeForce RTX 4080 is lacking in performance, but the value sweet spot seems to be for it to fall under the $1,000 price point. A new Super refresh could potentially bring that cost down if the GeForce RTX 4080 Super is priced at $1,199. Rumors of ending production on the GeForce RTX 4080 likely will leave few in inventory channels for many users to benefit from cheaper pricing, however.



We'd venture a guess that more eyeballs will be on the cheaper models in the Super refresh, such as the GeForce RTX 4070 Super. If these can pack some substantive performance upgrades at the same price as the current generation, we can surely see their appeal.



AMD has not hinted at any potential Radeon updates that would serve as competition as of yet, so NVIDIA is still taking the lead on this one. Come early 2024, we'll have a better idea on pricing and specs so gamers may be wise to wait before a big GPU purchase.



