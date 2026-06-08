NVIDIA And SK Hynix Partner On Multi-Year Advanced AI Memory Agreement





NVIDIA is expanding its partnership with SK hynix by inking a multi-year technology partnership aimed at ensuring a steady supply of next generation memory products for a wave of hardware designs, including Vera Rubin supercomputers, Vera CPus, RTX Spark PCs , and Jetson Thor robotic computing platforms, the company announced.





The overarching goal is to align SK hynix's capacity and expansion roadmap with NVIDIA's own product roadmap so that the two tech behemoths are navigating in the same, mutually beneficial direction. Part of that entails SK hynix diversifying into new markets that NVIDIA is creating as the AI era unfolds in earnest. It also means supporting the accelerated build-out of new AI factories and semiconductor designs to keep up with demand.













"AI factories are the engines of the next industrial revolution, and advanced memory is essential to their performance," said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA. "SK hynix has been an extraordinary partner to NVIDIA, playing a central role in delivering advanced memory technologies for NVIDIA AI computing platforms. Together, we will codevelop the next generation of memory for AI factories and support the accelerating global expansion of AI infrastructure—from frontier model training to agentic and physical AI."





NVIDIA employs an assortment of memory types on its various product offerings spaning both the data center and consumer sector, along with advanced robotics, autonomous driving tech, and the list goes on. The surge in demand for AI hardware has caused a shortage of memory chips (storage too), so it's not surprising to see NVIDIA and SK hynix join forces on memory production.





Bumping up the supply of memory chips is undoubtedly the top concern, though the collaboration will also see NVIDIA and SK hynix work together to infuse AI into semiconductor chip designs and manufacturing. The two will co-develop next-generation memory solutions, with SK hynix tapping NVIDIA's CUDA-X libraries and PhysicsNeMo framework.













"SK hynix and NVIDIA have been building toward this for years, and this partnership reflects the depth of that collaboration," said Chey Tae-won, Chairman of SK Group. "Together, we are co-developing the next generation of memory for AI factories and applying AI to how we design and manufacture semiconductors—work that will shape the future of AI infrastructure."



