NVIDIA RTX Titan Ada Prototype GPU Spotted With 18,432 CUDA Cores And 48GB VRAM

At one point, NVIDIA may have considered releasing an RTX Titan Ada or GeForce RTX 4090 Ti graphics card based on its now-last generation Ada Lovelace architecture. Neither card ever materialized, of course, but the rumor persists and even gained some additional traction thanks to the above photo and an accompanying GPU-Z screenshot, both of which were posted to Reddit by user FluxRBLX.





Whether the prototype part was simply for testing or something NVIDIA had actually considered releasing at some point (assuming it's real, that is), there's no way of knowing for sure. Not unless NVIDIA was to clear the air, but that seems unlikely. The other mystery here, which again assumes the card and screenshot are real, is whether the part would have been released as a gaming GPU (GeForce RTX 4090 Ti) or workstation card ( RTX Titan Ada ).









The leaked GPU-Z screenshot doesn't provide clarity on that front, but it does reveal some key specifications. Namely, it identifies the mystery card has having 18,432 CUDA cores and 48GB of GDDR6 memory tied to a 384-bit bus, for 864GB/s of memory bandwidth. The card is also purported to have a abysmally low 735MHz base clock and far-more-respectable 2,490MHz boost clock, among details seen above.





To put those specs into the perspective, the GeForce RTX 4090 is built around NVIDIA's AD102-300-A1 GPU with 16,834 CUDA cores, 24GB of GDDR6X memory, and a 384-bit bus resulting in just over 1TB/s of memory bandwidth. And at stock, it has a 2,235MHz base clock and 2,520MHz boost clock.





The low base clock on the presumed RTX Titan Ada card likely indicates an early test sample that never graduated beyond the prototype stage. If NVIDIA had decided to release the card, it would undoubtedly have featured a faster base clock. As for the memory configuration, while GDDR6 is slower than GDDR6X, the RTX Titan Ada would have prioritized capacity over speed, with the part having twice the amount as the 4090.



