NVIDIA Reveals When You Can Preorder A GeForce RTX 50 Gaming Laptop

by Paul LillyWednesday, February 12, 2025, 10:09 AM EDT
GeForce RTX powered laptops.
Suffice to say, getting your hands on a GeForce RTX 5090 or even the GeForce RTX 5080 desktop graphics card has been a difficult task. If you to prefer to game on the go anyway, however, NVIDIA has good news to share. Preorders for gaming laptops powered by NVIDIA's Blackwell architecture will begin on Tuesday, February 25 (around two weeks from now).

NVIDIA confirmed the preorder date on X/Twitter through its official NVIDIA GeForce (@NVIDIAGeForce) account. The succinct post says they'll be available "from OEMs," though it doesn't specific which ones, instead saying, "Stay tuned for more details!"

We suspect that gaming laptops based on NVIDIA's latest generation GPU hardware will be easier to come by, though that remains to be seen. The reason we feel that way is because there's a gap in hardware and performance between NVIDIA's mobile and desktop GPUs.

For example, NVIDIA's mobile GeForce RTX 5090 sports 10,496 CUDA cores and 24GB of GDDR7 linked to a 256-bit bus, and OEMs can tweak the GPU power profile from between 95W to 150W, depending on the design and cooling capabilities of the laptop. So even going form one GeForce RTX 5090 laptop to another, the performance can vary quite a bit.

In comparison, the desktop GeForce RTX 5090 sports 21,760 CUDA cores (more than twice the mobile variant) and 32GB of GDDR7 on a 512-bit bus. Custom cards can be found with factory overclocks, but performance between models is generally similar.

That's not to say that gaming laptops based on the GeForce RTX 50 series won't be potent, especially when factoring in DLSS 4 with multi frame generation. But the demand probably won't be on the same level as NVIDIA's top two desktop GPUs.

It also remains to be seen which mobile GPUs will be available on February 25. In addition to the mobile GeForce RTX 5090, NVIDIA also introduced the GeForce RTX 5080 (7680 CUDA cores, 16GB GDDR7, 256-bit bus), 5070 Ti (5,888 CUDA cores, 12GB GDDR7, 192-bit bus) and 5070 (4,608 CUDA cores, 8GB GDDR7, 128-bit bus) for laptops.

As for actual availability, NVIDIA didn't specify though our best guess is early to mid-March.
Tags:  Nvidia, Laptops, (nasdaq:nvda), geforce rtx 50 series
