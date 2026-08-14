NVIDIA Responds After AI Chip Found Inside Russian Stealth Missile

NVIDIA Jetson Orin Nano kit - Image: NVIDIA

Ukrainian intelligence has uncovered an NVIDIA Jetson Orin module inside one of Russia's newest air-launched cruise missile, raising fresh alarms over global supply chain leakage and the militarization of commercial edge AI.





An NVIDIA Jetson Orin module found in a destroyed Russian S-71M missile - Image: Ukrainian Defense Ministry GUR



Ukraine's Main Directorate of Intelligence (GUR) revealed, via its portal, that a Jetson Orin module was recovered from the debris of a Russian S-71M "Monochrome" stealth cruise missile. Specific chip markings, TE980M-A1, correspond to NVIDIA's Jetson Orin NX 16 GB system-on-module platform built around the Tegra T234 . Manufactured with eight Arm Cortex-A78AE cores, an Ampere GPU, and 32 Tensor Cores delivering up to 157 TOPS of AI performance, the compact hardware is primarily intended for commercial robotics, autonomous machinery, and computer vision projects.





Sukhoi SU-57 carrying a S-71M Monochrome missile - Image: Sukhoi design bureau



In response, NVIDIA clarified that Jetson Orin modules are consumer-grade products made strictly for civil applications, startups, and students. Here is the full statement:

"Our Jetson Orin modules are consumer-grade products sold to students, developers, and startups for a wide range of beneficial applications. They are not available in Russia and are not designed for military purposes. Pre-owned Jetsons are available through many reseller channels. Although we cannot track products after they are sold, if we determine that any customer is violating U.S. export controls, we will take appropriate action." - NVIDIA spokesperson to Tom's Hardware

The company stressed that it does not sell hardware into Russia or design its commercial units for military deployment, emphasizing that pre-owned or secondary market channels remain vast and difficult to monitor. The company added that if any authorized customer is found violating export laws, appropriate restrictive action will follow.