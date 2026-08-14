NVIDIA Responds After AI Chip Found Inside Russian Stealth Missile

Ukrainian intelligence has uncovered an NVIDIA Jetson Orin module inside one of Russia's newest air-launched cruise missile, raising fresh alarms over global supply chain leakage and the militarization of commercial edge AI.
Ukraine's Main Directorate of Intelligence (GUR) revealed, via its portal, that a Jetson Orin module was recovered from the debris of a Russian S-71M "Monochrome" stealth cruise missile. Specific chip markings, TE980M-A1, correspond to NVIDIA's Jetson Orin NX 16 GB system-on-module platform built around the Tegra T234. Manufactured with eight Arm Cortex-A78AE cores, an Ampere GPU, and 32 Tensor Cores delivering up to 157 TOPS of AI performance, the compact hardware is primarily intended for commercial robotics, autonomous machinery, and computer vision projects.
Unlike older-gen precision weapons that rely on fixed satellite coordinates, the S-71M Monochrome is designed as a hybrid between a long-range cruise missile and a loitering munition. Launched from SU-57 stealth fighters or S-70 Okhotnik combat drones, the missile has a 300 km (186 mi) range and a 250 kg (551 lb) warhead. Military analysts note that the onboard Jetson Orin NX likely powers an electro-optical perception system (based on the Chinese-made Honpho TS130C-01 optical module), enabling real-time image processing, autonomous target detection, and terminal guidance adjustments right up until impact.
Adding to the complexity for Western regulators, serial markings cataloged by GUR indicated that the processor was packaged as recently as October 2025, which mean that such silicon continued to flow into Russian weapons long after strict trade restrictions were enacted. Because high-end data-center AI accelerators like NVIDIA's H100 face rigorous U.S. export controls, Washington's regulatory framework does not typically bar lower-power, commercial edge hardware sold off the shelf to startups, research labs, and hobbyists worldwide.
In response, NVIDIA clarified that Jetson Orin modules are consumer-grade products made strictly for civil applications, startups, and students. Here is the full statement:
"Our Jetson Orin modules are consumer-grade products sold to students, developers, and startups for a wide range of beneficial applications. They are not available in Russia and are not designed for military purposes. Pre-owned Jetsons are available through many reseller channels. Although we cannot track products after they are sold, if we determine that any customer is violating U.S. export controls, we will take appropriate action." - NVIDIA spokesperson to Tom's Hardware
The company stressed that it does not sell hardware into Russia or design its commercial units for military deployment, emphasizing that pre-owned or secondary market channels remain vast and difficult to monitor. The company added that if any authorized customer is found violating export laws, appropriate restrictive action will follow.