NVIDIA Reportedly Prepping GeForce RTX 3090 Super 400W Ampere Monster GPU





The GeForce RTX 3090 currently sits at the top of NVIDIA's stack for enthusiast-level Ampere graphics cards, with the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti not too far behind. However, a new report claims that NVIDIA wants to send Ampere off with a bang by releasing a GeForce RTX 3090 Super next year.

According to rumors from Greymon55, the GeForce RTX 3090 Super will have a full-fat GA102 GPU with 10,752 CUDA cores. For those keeping score, the "regular" GeForce RTX 3090 has 10,496 CUDA cores, while the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti isn't far behind with 10,240 CUDA cores. NVIDIA could ramp clock speeds to eke out even more performance, but it's reported that NVIDIA will boost the TDP from an already heady 350 watts to 400 watts for the GeForce RTX 3090 Super.





The GeForce RTX 3090 Super would lead NVIDIA's upcoming Super refresh, which is scheduled for a 2022 release. However, NVIDIA won't be along with graphics cards releases next year. Intel Arc (Alchemist) discrete graphics cards are on track to launch during Q1 2022. It remains to be seen if Intel Arc will have enough firepower to beat NVIDIA's best at the high end (rumors suggest that the fastest Arc cards might be able to match the GeForce RTX 3070 Ti).

Looking past Ampere, next-generation GeForce RTX 40 GPUs will be powered by Ada Lovelace architecture. It's said that these GPUs will be produced using TSMC's 5nm process node and could have up to 18,423 CUDA cores at the high-end (i.e., GeForce RTX 4090).

It's alleged that these GeForce RTX 4090 could feature a TDP topping out at 450 watts. But, more importantly, GeForce RTX 40 Series will represent the most significant generational leap in performance since the shift from Maxwell to Pascal.