NVIDIA Releases A Firmware Fix For Black Screen Issue On These Older GPUs





NVIDIA has released a new firmware update for older Quadro and GeForce GTX graphics cards, that fixes a couple of major bugs that can occur when connecting to Displayport 1.3 or 1.4 monitors — including black screen issues. NVIDIA has supplied an automated firmware updater that will automatically install the firmware update if your GPU is affected.



Even though these GPUs are old, there are still plenty of gamers on GeForce GTX 10 series graphics cards like the 1050 Ti and 1060 to make this a serious issue. NVIDIA does not explain why its newer GPUs are not affected, but we can presume that its more modern GPUs have these fixes baked in or has otherwise already deployed the fix for them. NVIDIA had to patch the same black screen issue out of the RTX 3080 TI and RTX 3060 two years ago , so it's anyone's guess if these problems are gone for good.