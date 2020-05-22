CATEGORIES
home News
by Paul LillyFriday, May 22, 2020, 02:00 PM EDT

NVIDIA Profits Soar Year-Over-Year On Record Data Center Revenue Ahead Of Ampere Launch

NVIDIA Jensen Huang
NVIDIA built a thriving company on a mountain of graphics processing units (GPUs) mostly aimed at gamers, but its focus has since expanded into other segments. Notably, NVIDIA is coming off a record high in quarterly data center revenue—it reached $1.14 billion during the first quarter of its fiscal 2021, which is up 18 percent sequentially and a whopping 80 percent year-over-year.

It is the first time NVIDIA's data center division hit the $1 billion mark for a quarter. Equally impressive, NVIDIA managed the feat both in light of COVID-19, which is disrupting businesses across the globe, and without the benefit of Ampere, it's next-generation GPU that only became official last week.

"NVIDIA had an excellent quarter. The acquisition of Mellanox expands our cloud and data center opportunity. We raised the bar for AI computing with the launch and shipment of our Ampere GPU. And our digital GTC conference attracted a record number of developers, highlighting the accelerating adoption of NVIDIA GPU computing," NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang said.

To be clear, gaming is still NVIDIA's biggest product segment, though maybe not for long. NVIDIA's first quarter gaming revenue slid 10 percent sequentially to $1.34 billion while gaining 27 percent compared to the same quarter a year ago.

This also occurred without the benefit of Ampere. NVIDIA is expected to launch a new line of graphics cards based on Ampere later this year (maybe in September, if recent rumors are true), and depending on the price-to-performance ratio, it could extend the division's lead over the data center. Or they could swap places—there is just no way of knowing at this stage.

Either way, NVIDIA finds itself in excellent shape. Overall, it generated $3.08 billion in revenue during the first quarter, which is a slight 1 percent decline from last quarter, but up 39 percent from a year ago. The strong overall performance landed positively with investors, with NVIDIA's share price up more than 2.5 percent in early morning trading.


Tags:  Nvidia, data center, (nasdaq:nvda), ampere
Via:  NVIDIA
Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Your Next Gen GPU Best Bet
Big Navi
Ampere
Intel Xe
3dfx Voodoo 11
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

Feedburner

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his
associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of HotHardware.com, LLC. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are
Copyright © 1999 - 2020 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms