NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 Ti Or Super Rumored For Release In 2024, What To Expect





RTX 4080 Cooler can be big, and the 4080 Ti will likely be similar

Here's the big game changer if it's true: price. If NVIDIA prices the RTX 4080 Ti close to or at the $1,199 MSRP of the current RTX 4080, that's significant. First, that means the existing RTX 4080 will get a price cut, potentially by a few hundred dollars. Gamers seem adverse to purchasing it now at the current price, so this would increase its value-to-performance.





Secondly, a cheaper "4090-like" GPU with beefy specs will allow NVIDIA to dominate the $1,000 and over price point absolutely. AMD's 7900 XTX can normally be found for well under its $999 MSRP, so there is no competition for NVIDIA above that price point. The question that everyone also wants to know is "When is it coming out?" While we don't know dates, rumors indicate an early 2024 release is possible.