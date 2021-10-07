Alleged NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Flagship Specs Leak And It's A Power-Hungry Beast





It may seem hard to believe, but NVIDIA's flagship GeForce RTX 3090 is already over a year old. The GPU shortage has definitely messed with our sense of time, as it relates to how long certain products have been on the market. Be that as it may, the top card on the Ampere totem pole is nowhere close to being long in the tooth, but it might be getting a refresh anyway.





Rumors have swirled about the addition of more "Ti" models to the GeForce RTX 30 series, as well as upgraded "Super" cards. Earlier this week, for example, there was chatter of a GeForce RTX 3090 Super and a GeForce RTX 3070 Ti with 16GB of memory being in the pipeline. Things can change in a hurry in the leaks and rumors scene, though, and now it's said the new flagship will actually be a Ti model.





As in, the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti. According to folks at Videocardz, the upgraded card will have an eye-popping TDP of up to 450W. That's a not-so-little jump of 100W over the current GeForce RTX 3090.





The information doesn't come without caveats, though. Obviously we can only put so much faith into a rumor or leak, but according to the site, it's not known if that 450W figure is a final specification, or is perhaps specific to a custom model.





To go along with the potentially higher power requirements, it's further stated that the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti will sport a brand new power connector, with PCI Express Gen5 specs. If that is the case, it is possible the new flagship is using a PCIe Gen5 interface, which could be a selling point for Intel's upcoming Alder Lake launch. Or at least that would be the case from a marketing standpoint.





NVIDIA is also purportedly upgrading the memory arrangement. Whereas the current GeForce RTX 3090 features 19.5Gbps memory (1GB modules), the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti will bet a bump to 21Gbps memory (2GB modules). It's said this change alone could be the reason for the higher power requirement, with a new printed circuit board (PCB) design in tow.



