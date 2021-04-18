NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Allegedly Launches At $999, If You Can Find One

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090: $1,499

$1,499 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti: $999 (Leaked MSRP)



AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT: $999

$999 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080: $699

$699 AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT: $649

$649 AMD Radeon RX 6800: $579

$579 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070: $499

$499 AMD Radeon RX 6700: $479

$479 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti: $399

$399 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060: $329

It is a smart launch, assuming NVIDIA positions the card as rumored, pricing it equivalently to AMD's Radeon RX 6900 XT . It will presumably offer better performance for the same money, in both rasterized rendering and real-time ray-traced visuals. At the same time, NVIDIA risks cutting into sales of the GeForce RTX 3090, though there are two reasons why the company might not be worried about that happening.





For one, NVIDIA is selling every GPU it can source. That will probably be the case throughout 2021, and manufacturing partner TSMC even suggested the silicon shortage in general (not just of GPUs) could last throughout next year and even into part of 2023 as well.







Source: Lok LOK (via Facebook)







Secondly, it appears NVIDIA revised the originally intended specifications for the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti, which in turn will create a bigger gap in performance between it and the GeForce RTX 3090. We mentioned this as a possibility when writing about the leaked photo of MSI-brand cards bound for the US, and according to HKEPC, which is hearing the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti will cost $999 , that's precisely what happened.







According to the Chinese-language news site, the original plan was for the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti to essentially be a slightly cut down version of the GeForce RTX 3090 , with the same number of CUDA cores (10,496), almost the same amount of GDDR6X memory (20GB versus 24GB), and the same memory bus (384-bit).





However, it's said NVIDIA is not really feeling the competitive pressure from the Radeon RX 6900 XT, AMD's flagship GPU, so it downgraded the specifications to 10,240 CUDA cores and 12GB of GDDR6X memory.





Is that really the case? Only NVIDIA truly knows, but we can say that earlier GeForce RTX 3080 Ti leaks and rumors did have it pegged as having 10,496 CUDA cores and 20GB of memory, whereas more recent ones reflect the seemingly downgraded specifications. As always, we'll have to wait and see what emerges.

