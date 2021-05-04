NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti And RTX 3070 Ti Announcement Date Allegedly Leaks
It seems you will have to wait a little bit longer to not be able to buy an upcoming Ti variant of NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3080 and 3070 graphics cards. Rumor has it NVIDIA pushed back the launch of both cards. It's only a delay of around a couple of weeks, and for what reason, only NVIDIA knows. Not that it really matters in the grand scheme of things.
Why is that? Well, we're certainly looking forward to NVIDIA fleshing out its Ampere lineup with faster versions of its existing cards, stamped with the "Ti" moniker. But the landscape being what it is right now—silicon shortage, scalpers and bots, cryptocurrency mining—most gamers inevitably will strike out trying to buy one, like every other GPU.
Be that as it may, the march of technology goes on, and NVIDIA is not standing pat. Leaks and rumors suggest it is prepping new GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and GeForce RTX 3070 Ti models, the former of which was originally slated to be announced on May 18. However, the folks at Videocardz say they have it on good authority that NVIDIA will unveil both cards on May 31.
There are multiple dates to juggle here—potentially up to three different dates for each card, including the announcement, review embargo, and retail availability. Here is where things supposedly stand...
- GeForce RTX 3080 Ti: May 31 (launch), June 2 (review embargo), ??? (retail availability)
- GeForce RTX 3070 Ti: May 31 (launch), June 9 (review embargo), ??? (retail availability)
While both cards are set to launch on May 31, the embargoes on reviews will lift a week apart in June, first for the GeForce RTX 3080 on June 2, followed by the GeForce RTX 3070 Ti on June 9, according to the latest leak.
As to the retail release, no dates have been leaked yet, but they will probably coincide with the review embargo for each card (or possibly a day later). That has typically been the case, anyway. Of course, this past year has been anything but typical, so who really knows.
Regarding the specifications, the most recent rumors point to the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti as having 10,240 CUDA cores, a 1,365MHz base clock, a 1,665MHz boost clock, and 12GB of GDDR6X memory tied to a 384-bit memory bus, resulting in 152GB/s of memory bandwidth.
The GeForce RTX 3070 Ti, meanwhile, is said to feature 6,144 CUDA cores, 8GB of GDDR6X memory, and a 256-bit memory bus, for 608GB/s of memory bandwidth. There's been no mention of possible clock speeds, and of course none of these specifications are set in stone.