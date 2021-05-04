NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti And RTX 3070 Ti Announcement Date Allegedly Leaks

There are multiple dates to juggle here—potentially up to three different dates for each card, including the announcement, review embargo, and retail availability. Here is where things supposedly stand...

May 31 (launch), June 2 (review embargo), ??? (retail availability) GeForce RTX 3070 Ti: May 31 (launch), June 9 (review embargo), ??? (retail availability)



While both cards are set to launch on May 31 , the embargoes on reviews will lift a week apart in June, first for the GeForce RTX 3080 on June 2, followed by the GeForce RTX 3070 Ti on June 9, according to the latest leak.





As to the retail release, no dates have been leaked yet, but they will probably coincide with the review embargo for each card (or possibly a day later). That has typically been the case, anyway. Of course, this past year has been anything but typical, so who really knows.





Regarding the specifications, the most recent rumors point to the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti as having 10,240 CUDA cores , a 1,365MHz base clock, a 1,665MHz boost clock, and 12GB of GDDR6X memory tied to a 384-bit memory bus, resulting in 152GB/s of memory bandwidth.





The GeForce RTX 3070 Ti, meanwhile, is said to feature 6,144 CUDA cores, 8GB of GDDR6X memory, and a 256-bit memory bus, for 608GB/s of memory bandwidth. There's been no mention of possible clock speeds, and of course none of these specifications are set in stone.

