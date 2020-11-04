Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Custom Cards Leak With 4864 CUDA Cores And Triple Fans





It appears that what we are witnessing here is the very first custom GeForce RTX 3060 Ti cards. In fact, these are actually the very first GeForce RTX 3060 Ti cards of any type that we've seen in the world, and they come to us from Gigabyte.

The new cards were first spotted by @momomo_us, who is a notorious hardware leaker on Twitter, on the Saudi Arabian retail site Silicon Valley. So far, we know that Gigabyte will have at least two versions of the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti available:

Both of these cards feature triple fans, and according to the product specs, 4864 CUDA cores along with 8GB of GDDR6 14Gbps memory on a 256-bit memory bus. The alleged specs also point to a TDP of 180 watts. These specs are closely aligned with what we've already been hearing from previous leaks.

Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Eagle RGB 8G

The GeForce RTX 3060 Ti would of course slot in under the recently launched GeForce RTX 3070, which features 5,888 CUDA cores and 8GB of GDDR6 on a 256-bit memory bus. That particular GPU delivers competitive performance with the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti at a price of $499. Rumors suggest that the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti will come in priced at $399, further expanding the Ampere family into more affordable territory.

It was previously expected that NVIDIA would announce the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti on November 17th, but the new rumored announcement date is December 2nd.