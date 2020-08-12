NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series Ampere GPUs Rumored With Up To 24GB GDDR6X





The ongoing leaks and rumors surrounding NVIDIA's next generation graphics cards, presumably based on Ampere, should be coming to an end soon. That's because NVIDIA is hosting a special GeForce event on September 1, 2020, where it will presumably announce its upcoming lineup. Until then, there is still room for some last minute leaks, one of which claims to have the skinny on video memory arrangement.





Like everything else related to the specifications for NVIDIA's upcoming GeForce RTX 3000 series , take this with a lick of salt, because it is not official information. Disclaimer out of the way, notable leaker and Chiphell forum user wjm47196 claims to have confirmed how the memory arrangement will shake out on NVIDIA's next-gen cards.





It's not clear where exactly the supposed confirmation comes from—an inside source at NVIDIA perhaps?—but according to the leak, we are looking at 10GB, 20GB, and 24GB configurations on cards with a 320-bit or 384-bit bus, and 16GB and 8GB configurations on cards with a 256-bit bus.





And according to "multiple sources" cited by Videocardz, the cards will use GDDR6X memory, which is not all that surprising. The question is, what specific graphics card models correlate to the different memory configurations? Here is how it could possibly end up...