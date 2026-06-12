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NVIDIA GeForce NOW Summer Sale Slashes Annual Plan Prices By Up To $70

by Paul LillyFriday, June 12, 2026, 09:22 AM EDT
GeForce NOW banner.
In what NVIDIA is pitching as the "best deal of the year," you can score a 12-month GeForce NOW cloud game streaming membership for up to $70 off the regular price. The full discount applies to the Ultimate tier and requires a yearlong commitment. Alternatively, NVIDIA is also discounting its Performance membership tier by $35.

"The GeForce NOW summer sale kicked off today with limited-time savings of up to $70 off a 12-month membership, making now the perfect time to upgrade to get the best of the cloud and see just how far Ultimate gaming can go," NVIDIA says.

Best deal or not, the reality is that gamers are in a tough spot these days as hardware costs continue to skyrocket. Whether it's a PC upgrade or a new console, waves of price increases have disrupted the market like a relentless tsunami, and it's mainly due to demand for the emerging AI era that NVIDIA is spearheading.

GeForce NOW is an end-around to PC gaming without having to invest in increasingly pricey hardware. You need to own the games you want to stream and there are time limits, even on the Ultimate tier, but the service now runs on a wide assortment of non-gaming hardware, even some Fire TV sticks.

If you're hesitant to make a longer-term commitment, you can test the waters with NVIDIA's ad-supported free tier. That gets you access to over 2,000 games at up to 1080p and up to 60 frames per second. However, it doesn't include priority access (NVIDIA says the wait time is typically less than 2 minutes) and gaming sessions are limited to 1 hour.

GeForce NOW tiers and features.

The Performance tier ups the ante with access to over 4,500 games and support for up to 1440p gaming at up to 60 FPS. It also unlocks RTX-powered ray tracing and support for additional features such as HDR10, ultrawide monitors, and 5.1 surround sound. It also adds priority access (NVIDIA says wait times are typically less than a minute) and bumps the gaming sessions to 6 hours. Also, there are no ads.

Normally, the Performance tier runs $99.99 for 12 months, but for a limited time it's available for $64.99 as part of the summer sale.

The Ultimate tier is the top offering with the most features and longest gaming sessions at up to 8 hours. It grants access to pods with GeForce RTX 5080 hardware to support gaming at up to 5K and up to 360 FPS. Other upgrades include support for 5.1-channel surround sound, DLSS 4 Multi-Frame Generation, NVIDIA Reflex support, Cloud G-Sync, and first priority access (typically no wait time, NVIDIA says).

Normally priced at $199.99 for 12 months, the Ultimate tier is on sale for $129.99. Alternatively, NVIDIA offers monthly options and day passes for both paid tiers, though only the annual subscriptions are on sale.
Tags:  Nvidia, Gaming, cloud gaming, (nasdaq:nvda), game streaming, geforce now
Paul Lilly

Paul Lilly

Paul is a seasoned geek who cut this teeth on the Commodore 64. When he's not geeking out to tech, he's out riding his Harley and collecting stray cats.
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