NVIDIA's GeForce NOW Cloud Gaming Service Is Getting G-Sync, Day Pass Access And More





The big news coming out of NVIDIA at this year's Consumer Electronics Show (CES) is the introduction of its GeForce RTX 40 Super series GPUs (GeForce RTX 4080 Super, GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super, and GeForce RTX 4070 Super). However, it's not the only announcement NVIDIA made at the event. It also revealed that G-Sync support is headed to its GeForce NOW cloud game streaming service, as well as some other neat updates.





G-Sync, which synchronizes a display's refresh rate to the GPU to mitigate unwanted screen tearing, display stutter, and input lag, will arrive "soon" to Ultimate-tier subscribers. The new 'Cloud G-Sync' toggle will match a supported variable refresh rate (VRR) display to the streaming rate, and can also be paired with 60 fps and 120 fps streaming options for the service's Reflex mode.





"With both Cloud G-SYNC and Reflex, members will feel as if they’re connected directly to GeForce NOW’s RTX 4080 SuperPODs, making their visual experiences smoother, clearer, and more immersive than ever," NVIDIA states in a blog post.





Speaking of Reflex mode, NVIDIA announced it is expanding support for Ultimate members to enable it in supported titles at up to 4K resolution in 60 fps and 120 fps streaming modes.





NVIDIA's also making some moves in the mobile space as it relates to GeForce NOW. Coming "soon" as well, mobile gamers using Android devices will be able to set the streaming resolution at 1440p, effectively turning their Android phone or tablet into a portable gaming rig supporting 2560x1440 resolution game play. And NVIDIA is promising better keyboard and mouse support.





"This offers a glimpse into the future of game streaming, with external displays connected to a mobile device. Using a USB-C docking station, gamers can connect an Android phone to a 1080p or 1440p gaming monitor or TV, with a keyboard and mouse or gamepad," NVIDIA says.













Finally, NVIDIA is rolling out Day Passes starting early next month. This will enable gamers to test the waters of the premium membership tiers without committing to a longer-term 6-month or yearlong subscription.





"Day Pass users can experience RTX ON for supported games with Priority and Ultimate Day Passes. And Ultimate Day Pass users gain exclusive access to innovative technologies like NVIDIA DLSS 3.5, full ray tracing and NVIDIA Reflex," NVIDIA explains.





The cheaper Day Pass option is the Priority Day Pass, which will $3.99 for 24 hours of access. For those who are interested trying out the top tier, the Ultimate Day Pass will run $7.99 for 24 hours of access. NVIDIA say users will be able to combine multiple Day Passes, so for example if you wanted to try out either tier over a full weekend, you could buy two passes for 48 hours of access.







