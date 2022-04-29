NVIDIA GeForce Now Adds Native Apple M1 Support For Glorious Cloud Gaming On Latest Macs





The proliferation of cloud-based game streaming options has helped expand the reach of quality gaming experiences to more devices than ever before. One of those is NVIDIA's GeForce NOW service, and to our point, the latest update (version 2.0.40) adds native support for MacBook, iMac, and Mac mini devices powered by Apple's M1 silicon.





"The newest update to the cloud enables the GeForce NOW macOS app to natively support the Apple M1 chip. This update provides lower power consumption, faster app startup times and an overall elevated GeForce NOW experience on M1-based MacBooks, iMacs and Mac minis," NVIDIA explains in a blog post.





NVIDIA actually added official M1 support to GeForce NOW over a year ago, but up until now it was being delivered through Rosetta 2, a compatibility layer that translates instructions written for Intel processors to run on Apple's own Arm-based silicon.





The update comes right as NVIDIA adds Amazon's free-to-play Lost Ark title to GeForce NOW. This is notable because Amazon does not offer a version of the MMORPG for macOS. It's one of several games NVIDIA added to its service this week, as it does every week. The full list includes...