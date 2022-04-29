NVIDIA GeForce Now Adds Native Apple M1 Support For Glorious Cloud Gaming On Latest Macs
The proliferation of cloud-based game streaming options has helped expand the reach of quality gaming experiences to more devices than ever before. One of those is NVIDIA's GeForce NOW service, and to our point, the latest update (version 2.0.40) adds native support for MacBook, iMac, and Mac mini devices powered by Apple's M1 silicon.
"The newest update to the cloud enables the GeForce NOW macOS app to natively support the Apple M1 chip. This update provides lower power consumption, faster app startup times and an overall elevated GeForce NOW experience on M1-based MacBooks, iMacs and Mac minis," NVIDIA explains in a blog post.
NVIDIA actually added official M1 support to GeForce NOW over a year ago, but up until now it was being delivered through Rosetta 2, a compatibility layer that translates instructions written for Intel processors to run on Apple's own Arm-based silicon.
The update comes right as NVIDIA adds Amazon's free-to-play Lost Ark title to GeForce NOW. This is notable because Amazon does not offer a version of the MMORPG for macOS. It's one of several games NVIDIA added to its service this week, as it does every week. The full list includes...
- Dune: Spice Wars
- Holomento
- Prehistoric Kingdom
- Romans: Age of Caesar
- Sea of Craft
- Trigon: Space Story
- Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt
- Conan Exiles
- Crawl
- Flashing Lights – Police, Firefighting, Emergency Services Simulator
- Galactic Civilizations II: Ultimate Edition
- Jupiter Hell
- Lost Ark
- SOL CRESTA
Over half a dozen of those games are new releases on Steam. The entire catalog spans over 1,100 games across a range of genres.
GeForce NOW has a free tier with standard access to gaming servers and 1-hour gaming sessions. The Priority tier runs $9.99 per month or $49.99 for six months and opens up access to a "premium rig" with RTX support, 6-hour gaming sessions, and up to 1080p at 60 FPS. Finally, the flagship RTX 3080 tier we reviewed offers exclusive access to a GeForce RTX 3080 rig, 8-hour gaming sessions, and up to 1440p at 120 FPS (PC and Mac). It runs $19.99 per month, or $99.99 for six months.
Speaking of the flagship tier, with the latest GeForce NOW update RTX 3080 memberships are available as digital gift cards in 2-month, 3-month, and 6-month options.