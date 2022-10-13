NVIDIA GeForce Driver Update Promises A Major Performance Lift For DX12 Gaming







Right on cue, NVIDIA has issued an updated GPU driver release to officially support its beastly new flagship graphics card, the GeForce RTX 4090 . That's not all, though. The GeForce 522.25 WHQL driver release also purportedly includes key optimizations that could benefit GeForce RTX 30 series owners in a big way when playing DirectX 12 games.





"This Game Ready driver also includes significant DirectX 12 performance optimizations which can dramatically improve performance for GeForce 30 series GPUs," NVIDIA coyly states in the driver's release notes.





It's rare for NVIDIA to make such a broad sweeping claim, and in a related blog post, the company gets a little more detailed. Among the improvements made are shader compilation optimization, reduced CPU overhead, and Resizable BAR profiles.





Source: NVIDIA







All combined, NVIDIA says its latest driver can "accelerate performance by double digits in a wide array of games" on both desktop and laptop GPUs. Specifically, NVIDIA says its testing showed up to a 24 percent jump in Assassin's Creed Valhalla at 1080p, up to 20 percent in Cyberpunk 2077 at 1080p, up to 17 percent in F1 22 at 4K, and up to 12 percent Call of Duty: Vanguard at 4K.







NVIDIA also provided a bunch of single-digit performance numbers for a range of games at 1080p, 1440p, and 4K. We're working on testing the driver for ourselves and will update this article when we have some numbers to share.







Beyond the DX12 performance claim and support for the GeForce RTX 4090, the 522.25 WHQL release brings 'Game Ready' optimizations for some of the latest DLSS games, including Gotham Knights, Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, and Dakar Desert Rally.







In addition, NVIDIA baked in support for the first new DLSS 3 games, including A Plague Tale: Requiem, Justice, Loopmancer, F1 22, Bright Memory: Infinite, SUPER PEOPLE, Microsoft Flight Simulator, and Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered.

Fixed And Open Issues In The 522.25 WHQL Driver Release

So there's quite a bit in the way of game optimizations and DLSS support. The same can't be said for bug fixes—there are just a few this time around. They include...