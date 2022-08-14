CATEGORIES
NVIDIA GeForce And AMD Radeon GPU Prices Are Still Falling For Some Great Deals

by Lane BabuderSunday, August 14, 2022, 01:22 PM EDT
gigabyte geforce rtx 3080 gaming rev2

As we start to reach farther into quarter four of the year 2022 some people may be noticing a trend with electronics - the prices are dropping. This is particularly true of GPUs, and we've got a great list of deals on them if you've been itching to grab an upgrade.

Let's start with a beast of an RTX 3080, the Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3080 Gaming OC 10G pictured at the top. As the name implies this GPU comes with 10GB of GDDR6X 320-bit memory, 2nd Generation RT cores, and 3rd generation Tensor Cores. It is a light-hash-rate (LHR) model with a clock speed of 1800MHz, but a maximum effective memory clock of 19GHz. This GPU comes with a huge four-year warranty from Gigabyte if you register the card online. You can save yourself $99.01 by purchasing at the $749.99 price it is today, down from $849.


Next, we have an EVGA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti FTW3 Ultra Gaming Edition. With a price tag of $679, down from $819.99, it just about matches the prices 3060s were running about the same time last year. This GPU has 8GB of GDDR6X with an effective memory clock speed of 19GHz and supports a maximum resolution of 7860x4320. That's some high-resolution gaming for a great price if you ask us.


While a lot of people love Team Green, AMD is not going down without a fight. This XFX Speedster MERC319 AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT Black GPU is really solid heavyweight of a card. With 16GB of GDDR6, AMD RDNA, and a memory clock speed of 16GHz, this card will likely have no issues running just about anything you throw at it. It is down from its original retail price of $899.99 to just $799.99, saving you $100!

If none of these offerings are your jam, there are plenty more GPUs with some great prices, which is welcome news for consumers. Check out the list below for more fantastic deals!

