CATEGORIES
home News
by Paul LillySaturday, April 25, 2020, 10:46 AM EDT

NVIDIA GeForce 445.98 Game Ready Hotfix Driver Brings Critical HDR And Stability Fixes

GeForce RTX
NVIDIA's driver team is pushing out a hotfix for users who are experiencing unusual levels of brightness in games when HDR is enabled, with the latest GeForce 'Game Ready' 445.87 driver release. The hotfix bumps up the driver version to 445.98, and also addresses a few other niggling issues, like instability in Overwatch.

Hotfix releases are entirely optional, but can also be a boon if experiencing issues they are designed to address. All of the fixes in the 445.98 hotfix will be rolled into the next Game Ready driver release anyway, and while you can sit back and wait if you wish, having access to the hotfix driver means you can benefit from certain bug fixes right away.

Here are the ones the 445.98 hotfix addresses...
  • Notebooks with Maxwell generation GPUs may experience higher GPU utilization during game play leading to reduced battery life and higher temperature
  • Fixed an issue where the shader cache was sometimes incorrectly purged on app launch
  • Some games may appear very bright when HDR is enabled
  • [F1 2019]: Game may randomly crash to desktop
  • [Overwatch]: Improves game stability
  • Fixes driver installation issue on Colorful GeForce GTX 1650
It's kind of an odd mix of bug fixes. For example, we're not sure why Colorful's GeForce GTX 1650 is having driving installation issues. But if you happen to be experiencing that problem, then here you go.

To install the hotfix, you need to grab it manually—NVIDIA does not push hotfix out through its GeForce Experience utility. There are two versions available, both for Windows 10 64-bit builds. One is the Standard driver and the other is the DCH driver.

If you are unsure which one is appropriate for your system, reference NVIDIA's DCH/Standard driver FAQ page for more information.


Tags:  Nvidia, drivers, HDR, (nasdaq:nvda), hotifx
Via:  NVIDIA
Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Your Next Gen GPU Best Bet
Big Navi
Ampere
Intel Xe
3dfx Voodoo 11
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

Feedburner

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his
associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of HotHardware.com, LLC. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are
Copyright © 1999 - 2020 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms