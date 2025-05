NVIDIA's New Game Ready 576.28 GPU Driver Arrives With A Ton Of Fixes

There aren't any major triple-A games releasing this week that we are aware of (soon, though), but there is a new 'Game Ready' driver release by the folks at NVIDIA all the same. It's version 576.28, it's WHQL-certified, and it's yet another release that is brimming with bug fixes, most of which were made available in a couple of recent hotfix releases





Squashing bugs has been a big focus of NVIDIA's driver team since the release of its GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs. And indeed, the vast majority of bug fixes in the latest driver release—as well as the aforementioned hotfix releases—apply exclusively to GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs.





That's not to say you shouldn't apply the latest driver package if you're experiencing similar issues on GeForce RTX 40 or 30 series GPUs. Naturally though, your mileage will vary.





So, what exactly does the 576.28 release purport to fix? It addresses a myriad of issues, from games flickering or outright crashing, to graphics corruption and unexpectedly low idle GPU clocks, and more. There are 18 bug fixes in total, split almost evenly between game-specific fixes and general bug squashes.





Here's a list of the game-specific fixes...