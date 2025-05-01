NVIDIA's New Game Ready 576.28 GPU Driver Arrives With A Ton Of Fixes

And here's a slightly shorter list of general bug fixes...

[RTX 50 series] Lower idle GPU clock speeds after updating to GRD 576.02

[RTX 50 series] Momentary display flicker occurs when running in DisplayPort2.1 mode with a high refresh rate

Lumion 2024 crashes on GeForce RTX 50 series graphics card when entering render mode

GPU monitoring utilities may stop reporting the GPU temperature after PC wakes from sleep

[RTX 50 series] [LG 27GX790A/45GX950A/32GX870A/40WT95UF/27G850A]: Display blank screens when running in DisplayPort 2.1 mode with HDR

[RTX 50 series notebook] Resume from Modern Standy can result in black screen

[RTX 50 series] SteamVR may display random V-SYNC micro-stutters when using multiple displays

It's fair to say that the GeForce RTX 50 series launch has been a somewhat frustrating one. Higher than usual partner pricing premiums on custom models combined with stock shortages have marred the launch to some extent. But on top of that, the long list of issues is not helping, especially with many of them having been introduced with NVIDIA's previous Game Ready driver release.





To NVIDIA's credit, it's doled out multiple hotfix releases in between major driver updates. Hotfixes are not tested as extensively as Game Ready releases, nor are they pushed out through the NVIDIA App. But they do offer quicker relief for users experiencing specific problems. The same fixes also get rolled into subsequent Game Ready packages, as is the case here.



