NVIDIA's New Game Ready 576.28 GPU Driver Arrives With A Ton Of Fixes

There aren't any major triple-A games releasing this week that we are aware of (soon, though), but there is
a new 'Game Ready' driver release by the folks at NVIDIA all the same. It's version 576.28, it's WHQL-certified, and it's yet another release that is brimming
with bug fixes, most of which were made available in a couple of recent hotfix releases
.
Squashing bugs has been a big focus of NVIDIA's driver team since the release of its GeForce RTX 50 series
GPUs. And indeed, the vast majority of bug fixes in the latest driver release—as well as the aforementioned hotfix releases—apply exclusively to GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs.
That's not to say you shouldn't apply the latest driver package if you're experiencing similar issues on GeForce RTX 40 or 30 series GPUs. Naturally though, your mileage will vary.
So, what exactly does the 576.28 release purport to fix? It addresses a myriad of issues, from games flickering or outright crashing, to graphics corruption and unexpectedly low idle GPU clocks, and more. There are 18 bug fixes in total, split almost evenly between game-specific fixes and general bug squashes.
Here's a list of the game-specific fixes...
- [RTX 50 series] [Black Myth]: The game will randomly crash when Wukong transforms
- [RTX 50 series] [Red Dead Redemption 2]: The game crashes shortly after starting in DX12 mode. No issue in Vulkan mode
- [RTX 50 series] [Horizon Forbidden West]: The game freezes after loading a save game
- [RTX 50 series] Grey screen crashes with multiple monitors
- [RTX 50 series] [Dead Island 2]: The game crash after updating to GRD 576.02
- [RTX 50 series] [Resident Evil 4 Remake]: Flickering background textures
- [RTX 50 series] Some games may display shadow flicker/corruption after updating to GRD 576.02
- [RTX 50 series] Some games may crash while compiling shaders after updating to GRD 576.02
- [Forza Horizon 5]: Lights flicker at nighttime
- [Forza Motorsport]: Track corruption occurs in benchmark or night races
And here's a slightly shorter list of general bug fixes...
- [RTX 50 series] Lower idle GPU clock speeds after updating to GRD 576.02
- [RTX 50 series] Momentary display flicker occurs when running in DisplayPort2.1 mode with a high refresh rate
- Lumion 2024 crashes on GeForce RTX 50 series graphics card when entering render mode
- GPU monitoring utilities may stop reporting the GPU temperature after PC wakes from sleep
- [RTX 50 series] [LG 27GX790A/45GX950A/32GX870A/40WT95UF/27G850A]: Display blank screens when running in DisplayPort 2.1 mode with HDR
- [RTX 50 series notebook] Resume from Modern Standy can result in black screen
- [RTX 50 series] SteamVR may display random V-SYNC micro-stutters when using multiple displays
It's fair to say that the GeForce RTX 50 series launch has been a somewhat frustrating one. Higher than usual partner pricing premiums on custom models combined with stock shortages have marred the launch to some extent. But on top of that, the long list of issues is not helping, especially with many of them having been introduced with NVIDIA's previous Game Ready driver release.
To NVIDIA's credit, it's doled out multiple hotfix releases in between major driver updates. Hotfixes are not tested as extensively as Game Ready releases, nor are they pushed out through the NVIDIA App. But they do offer quicker relief for users experiencing specific problems. The same fixes also get rolled into subsequent Game Ready packages, as is the case here.
You can apply the NVIDIA's latest GPU driver through the NVIDIA App or grab it manually from NVIDIA's driver page
.