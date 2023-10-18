CATEGORIES
NVIDIA Could Be Readying GeForce RTX 4070 Super, 4070 Ti Super And 4080 Super GPUs

by Thiago Trevisan Wednesday, October 18, 2023
There's nothing like some good GPU rumors to keep gamers on their toes, especially during the mid-cycle refreshes. That's exactly what we have here from Twitter user hongxing2020: NVIDIA may be getting ready to release "Super" variants of the RTX 4070, 4070 Ti, and 4080. While this is just some speculation at this point, it does open up the opportunity for us to talk about what implications this would have on the current lineup. 

NVIDIA skipped the "Super" nomenclature for the RTX 30 generation,  last using it on the RTX 2080 Super. How NVIDIA decides between "Super" or "Ti" power-up names for its GPUs is still unknown! It does allow NVIDIA to do a few key things, however. With the introduction of a new variant, it can adjust the VRAM amount potentially if competition merits it. The RTX 4060 Ti 16GB could have been called a "Super", after all. It also allows NVIDIA to reduce the pricing of existing models, such as the RTX 4070, to be more competitive against AMD's lower priced GPUs.

X post on the rumored Super refresh of NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 4080, 4070 Ti, and 4070 GPUs.

In general, we can expect a modest performance bump with the brute force of the GPU itself. We wouldn't see any new technology that would be exclusive to the "Super" lineup, such as how DLSS 3 is exclusive to the entire RTX 40 family. The biggest improvement here would have to fall into the 'Price-to-performance' tweaks that are sorely needed in this bracket of the GPU market.

A cheaper RTX 4080 Super could reclaim some of that mid-to-upper echelon market share that buyers currently seem to skip in favor of the RTX 4070 Ti or RTX 4090. There is currently no date for this release, so we're purely in the early stages here. 

While GPU rumors such as these can change on the drop of a hat, they at least allow us to peer into the potential mind of what NVIDIA may be planning. With the current state of gaming hardware, gamers will likely be  happier to receive more affordable variants of high-end GPUs even if the performance difference isn't huge. Price still seems to be a key factor for buyers in the current environment, and NVIDIA would be smart to make a "Super" adjustment to its current pricing lineup. 


