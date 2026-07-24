NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang Uses X Debut To Push Open-Weight AI Models





You may not have had this on your 2026 Bingo card, but NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang has joined X, and he's already blown past 70,000 followers. What you probably could have guessed, however, is that his first post on the social media site formerly known as Twitter is focused on artificial intelligence (AI). More specifically, he makes a pitch for open-weight AI models, a push that follows GTC announcements where NVIDIA unveiled an array of open AI models and agentic tools.





His first post links out to a manifesto-like letter signed by several major technology firms championing open-source AI platforms like Meta's Llama . The letter, titled , "Open Weights and American AI Leadership," is basically a policy statement signed by several major technology firms including Dell, IBM, Meta, Microsoft, Mozilla, Perplexity, and others.





"Our AI leadership will be judged not by one frontier AI model, but by whether the United States builds a strong, open ecosystem that diffuses into every sector. This is essential for creating opportunities for innovation and prosperity across the country. It requires expanding access to AI, encouraging competition, robust application layers, and giving Americans greater control over the technology they rely on," the letter states.

For my first post, I’m sharing a letter @NVIDIA signed on why open models matter.



AI will transform every industry, power every company, and be built by every country.



Open models strengthen safety and cybersecurity, accelerate innovation and diffusion, and enable sovereignty.… pic.twitter.com/t02bi51N4C — Jensen Huang (@JensenHuang) July 24, 2026

The timing of Huang’s X debut and the open letter is anything but accidental, building on his policy warnings regarding AI competition as Washington ramps up scrutiny around the security and economic implications of open-weight models, with the Trump administration weighing potential bans or trade restrictions on freely downloadable AI weights, particularly those originating from international rivals like China's Moonshot AI.





Proponents of open weights have pushed back against blanket prohibitions, warning that cutting off access to such models could cripple smaller developers and startups that are not in position to pay hefty, per-token API fees to proprietary hyperscalers like OpenAI and Anthropic.





As for cybersecurity concerns, the letter argues that open-weight architectures bolster cybersecurity rather than weaken it by giving security researchers and enterprise teams visibility into model weights. They can then inspect, audit, and patch vulnerabilities as needed.





"Open weights also give customers greater control. As organizations invest in AI, they want to know that they will not become locked into a single provider or lose the knowledge and capabilities they build over time. Open weight models help provide that assurance by allowing organizations to control their own data, evaluate and adapt models to their own needs, and deploy them wherever their business requirements demand," the letter adds.





At the same time, the open letter (PDF) acknowledges that there are certain risks with open-weight models. Like any open software, once released, the weights can be modified in ways the developer did not anticipate, and those modified versions are "difficult to trace or reverse." However, proponents argue that prohibiting open-weight AI models is not the appropriate response.



