NVIDIA CEO Discusses Generative AI And How It's Poised To Supercharge Creators
NVIDIA founder and CEO Jensen Huang says generative AI will "supercharge" creators across industries and content types. The CEO made the comment during an interview at the Cannes Lions Festival, on the French Riviera.
It is no secret that most tech companies are making AI the focus for future innovations in the tech industry. NVIDIA has been very vocal about its intent to make AI a focal point of the company, which seemed to drive the recent rise in the company's stock and a $1.01 trillion market cap. One major avenue that NVIDIA is looking at capitalizing on the AI craze is generative AI. During Huang's interview with Mark Read, CEO of WPP, the NVIDIA CEO outlined the impact of AI on the $700 billion digital advertising industry, while touching on the ways AI can strengthen a creator's abilities and the importance of developing AI responsibly.
"You can do content generation at scale, but infinite content doesn't imply infinite creativity," Huang remarked. "Through our thoughts, we have to direct this AI to generate content that has to be aligned to your values and your brand tone."
The tech CEO said "the biggest moment of modern AI" can be tracked all the way back to an academic contest in 2012. During the contest, a team of University of Toronto researchers showed that NVIDIA GPUs could train an AI model that was able to recognize objects better than any computer vision algorithm that was developed before it.
"You could learn the language of almost anything," Huang explained. "Once you learn the language, you can apply the language - and the application of language is generation."
Most are now familiar with generative AI models that can take a creator's prompt from written text and breathe life into the words provided. In a blog post shared by NVIDIA, the company stated, "Like a creative director working with a team of artists, users can direct AI models with prompts, and fine-tune the output to align with their vision."
Huang proclaimed that NVIDIA "will democratize content generation." He added, "In the old days, you'd create hundreds of different ad options that are retrieved based on the medium. In the future, you won't retrieve - you'll generate billions of different ads. But every single one of them has to be tone appropriate, has to be brand perfect."
The NVIDIA Omniverse platform is a key way the company plans on delivering clients with the ability to create stunning, photorealistic visuals. Huang says Omniverse is a virtual world created by the company where AI can learn "how to create AI that is physically based and grounded by physics."
One of those clients is WPP, which NVIDIA says is "embracing AI as a tool to boost creativity and personalization, helping creators across the industry craft compelling messages that reach the right consumer."
Huang said there will be ad agencies in the middle of the creative process who understand the technology. He added that the entire middle process requires humans in the loop, who also understand the voice of the brand they are trying to represent.
“The type of content you’ll be able to help your clients generate will be practically infinite,” Huang explained. “From the days of hundreds of examples of content that you create for a particular brand or for a particular campaign, it’s going to eventually become billions of generated content for every individual.”