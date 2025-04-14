Made In The USA: NVIDIA To Build First AI Supercomputers Domestically





NVIDIA has been at the forefront of the industry-wide ( and very lucrative ) artificial intelligent movement, with both hardware and software-based solutions driving a new era computing. Now it's teaming up with key partners to design and build the first supercomputers produced entirely in the United States, including "tens of 'gigawatt AI factories' in the next several years.





"The engines of the world’s AI infrastructure are being built in the United States for the first time," said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA. "Adding American manufacturing helps us better meet the incredible and growing demand for AI chips and supercomputers, strengthens our supply chain and boosts our resiliency."





NVIDIA's announcement comes less than a week after Jensen and other guests attended a $1 million-a-head dinner at Mar-a-Lago with President Donald Trump. Following the dinner, there was chatter that the Trump administration shelved plans to impose new export restrictions on NVIDIA's Hopper H20 GPU . Then this morning, the stock market saw a spike on reports of a temporary reprieve on tariffs for certain electronics, such as smartphones and PC hardware.













It's not clear if Jensen and Trump discussed plans to build supercomputers assembled entirely in the U.S., and if so, if that played a role in easing back on certain tariffs. Whatever the case, NVIDIA is committed to spending $500 billion over the next four years on expanding AI infrastructure domestically.





In a blog post , NVIDiA said it is working with "leading partners" such as TSMC to commission more than a million square feet of manufacturing space in Arizona and Texas, where the GPU designer will build and test its Blackwell chips (Arizona) and erect AI supercomputer plants (Texas). Foxconn and Wistron are also mentioned as key partners, with supercomputer plants going up in Houston and Dallas. According to NVIDIA, it will only take 12-15 months for mass production to ramp at both sites.





"Manufacturing NVIDIA AI chips and supercomputers for American AI factories is expected to create hundreds of thousands of jobs and drive trillions of dollars in economic security over the coming decades," NVIDIA says.





NVIDIA also says that the upcoming facilities will make use of its advanced AI, robotics, and digital twin technologies.