NVIDIA Broadcast Eye Contact Feature Can Convincingly Deep Fake Your Gaze
NVIDIA Broadcast is offering up users a new way to ensure they maintain eye contact while creating content, streaming or meeting on video conferences. The new Eye Contact effect moves the eyes of the speaker in order to simulate eye contact with the camera. This cool new feature is achieved by estimating and aligning the subject's gaze through machine vision and learning.
Eye Contact is currently in beta and uses AI to make it appear as if the person on camera is looking directly at the camera, even when they are not. The user's eyes keep their natural color shape and blinking mannerism, and there is even a disconnect feature just in case they happen to look too far, away in order to transition smoothly between simulated and real eye gaze.
The new feature is especially well-suited at content creators who are recording themselves while reading from notes or possibly a teleprompter. Eye Contact negates the need for having to peer directly into the camera, and makes creating engaging content much easier.
As noted earlier, Eye Contact is currently in beta, and NVIDIA wants to work with the community in order to improve the feature. There are millions of eye colors and lighting combinations, and being able to test and find any issues will help developers evolve the AI neural network model even further.
There are a few other features that NVIDIA is bringing to its Broadcast app, such as an enhanced vignette, blur, background replacement, and more. Temporal information has been utilized in order to achieve better segmentation and stability, allowing the AI to make better decisions.
Broadcast has also integrated the option to mirror your camera, and to take a screenshot of your webcam. Users can test these out by locating the two new icons under the camera preview labeled Camera Mirroring and Selfies.
NVIDIA wants to continue evolving its Broadcast software, and the company wants to know what features and effects consumers would love to see next. Anyone using the software can share any concerns, report bugs, or make requests in the NVIDIA Broadcast forums.