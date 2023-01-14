CATEGORIES
home News

NVIDIA Broadcast Eye Contact Feature Can Convincingly Deep Fake Your Gaze

by Tim SweezySaturday, January 14, 2023, 11:48 AM EDT
hero nvidia broadcast
NVIDIA Broadcast is offering up users a new way to ensure they maintain eye contact while creating content, streaming or meeting on video conferences. The new Eye Contact effect moves the eyes of the speaker in order to simulate eye contact with the camera. This cool new feature is achieved by estimating and aligning the subject's gaze through machine vision and learning.

Eye Contact is currently in beta and uses AI to make it appear as if the person on camera is looking directly at the camera, even when they are not. The user's eyes keep their natural color shape and blinking mannerism, and there is even a disconnect feature just in case they happen to look too far, away in order to transition smoothly between simulated and real eye gaze.


The new feature is especially well-suited at content creators who are recording themselves while reading from notes or possibly a teleprompter. Eye Contact negates the need for having to peer directly into the camera, and makes creating engaging content much easier.

As noted earlier, Eye Contact is currently in beta, and NVIDIA wants to work with the community in order to improve the feature. There are millions of eye colors and lighting combinations, and being able to test and find any issues will help developers evolve the AI neural network model even further.


There are a few other features that NVIDIA is bringing to its Broadcast app, such as an enhanced vignette, blur, background replacement, and more. Temporal information has been utilized in order to achieve better segmentation and stability, allowing the AI to make better decisions.

Broadcast has also integrated the option to mirror your camera, and to take a screenshot of your webcam. Users can test these out by locating the two new icons under the camera preview labeled Camera Mirroring and Selfies.

NVIDIA wants to continue evolving its Broadcast software, and the company wants to know what features and effects consumers would love to see next. Anyone using the software can share any concerns, report bugs, or make requests in the NVIDIA Broadcast forums.
Tags:  Software, AI, (nasdaq:nvda), machine vision, nvidia broadcast
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Your Next PC Platform?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech

Reprints/Permissions

MORE

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2023 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment