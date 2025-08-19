NVIDIA App Adds Global DLSS Overrides, Smooth Motion For RTX 40 GPUs & More Tricks
DLSS global overrides is probably the fanciest new feature. Previously, in order to override DLSS settings for a game, you'd had to do in on a per-title basis, requiring a lot of clicking and potential frustration. Now, this can all be done in one go and have it applied to every installed game, alongside title-specific settings. This feature is related to multiple other DLSS improvements, too.
You can force multi-frame generation (FG) on, even if a game only supports standard FG. Likewise, you can set the internal resolution for DLSS Super resolution, enabling DLAA or DLSS Ultra Performance in games that lack it, so long as Super Resolution is on inside the game. You can even enter your own input resolution values for this. The in-game overlay accessible by Alt+Z now shows any DLSS override settings you have applied, making it easy to troubleshoot graphical or performance anomalies.
Given that there's a new driver release, you'll be happy to hear that DLSS Frame Generation can use the latest models for DLSS Super Resolution, Ray Reconstruction, and DLAA for all RTX users, so long as those features are enabled in-game. Owners of RTX 4000-series cards specifically can now employ NVIDIA Smooth Motion, a feature that lets you enable FG even in older games that don't support it. This was previously limited to RTX 5000-series cards.
Speaking of older games, you can now globally control settings like anisotropic filtering, FXAA, multisampling and supersampling, transparency anti-aliasing, and NVIDIA Multi-Frame Sampled Aliasing. If you're a retro gamer like us, you know that setting these up for all your vintage titles was previously a chore. Other NVIDIA App niceties include more 3D settings being brought over from the old NVIDIA Control Panel and a new fancypants user interface for setting up NVIDIA Surround -- with bezel correction to arrive "soon".
One of the last items in the list is Project G-Assist, a voice- and text-driven AI bot that configures NVIDIA graphics settings given a simple description. NVIDIA says this new version is smarter and uses 40% less RAM than the previous iteration, and points out that the community has made several plugins for it. While most advanced users will scoff at using an AI bot for these tasks, the feature might prove a boon for newbies who watch a tutorial on optimizing their favorite game and just want to do things like "enable a framerate cap" or "force v-sync on" without having to get acquainted and navigating the app proper.
You can download the latest version directly from within the NVIDIA app, or from the company's website. If you want to check out the release notes and watch a couple videos, go here to the GeForce site.