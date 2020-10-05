NVIDIA To Develop 400 Petaflop DGX A100 Supercomputer For UK AI Research

A few weeks ago, Azure received an NVIDIA A100 upgrade to its virtual machines. Announced at GTC, NVIDIA is now building its supercomputer with the A100 platform across the pond. This behemoth, dubbed Cambridge-1, will be the most powerful supercomputer operating within the United Kingdom. It will become available to U.K healthcare researchers using AI to solve complex issues, such as COVID-19, by the end of the year.









According to Jensen Huang, “The Cambridge-1 supercomputer will serve as a hub of innovation for the U.K., and further the groundbreaking work being done by the nation’s researchers in critical healthcare and drug discovery.” Upon launch, companies such as Glaxo Smith Kline (GSK) and AstraZeneca will tap the new supercomputer's power to complete research. Both companies are working on COVID-19 research and vaccines, and this sort of supercomputing could help immensely.