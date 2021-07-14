Notorious REvil Black Hat Hacking Group Mysteriously Goes Offline After Kaseya Attack





It appears that REvil , the threat actor group behind attacks on JBS Global and Kaseya, among others, has gone dark. While this could be a good thing, it may not be worth holding your breath as there are other explanations for REvil “disappearing” in the short term.









Less than a day ago, BleepingComputer’s Lawrence Abrams reported on Twitter that all REvil sites were down, “including the payment sites and data leak site,” which has since been confirmed. Further, the purported spokesperson for REvil, Unknown, was incredibly silent up until the account was banned from popular Russian-speaking hacking forum XSS.







Current Website Status: Top, Website After Kaseya Attack: Bottom



Initially, people believed that this was just part of the ebb and flow of hacking groups as sites would go offline and return elsewhere. This would be partly because of the "business" these groups run, leading web hosts to be wary of keeping these ransomware websites online. However, the consensus began to pivot when more REvil infrastructure went offline, and there was silence from the group.







