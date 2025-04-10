Google's New AI Tools Turn Your Docs Into Podcasts, Analyze Sheets Data And More
If you ever struggle with repetitive, time-consuming tasks, Google says it has designed a new automation feature - Google Workspace Flows - to help you. According to Google, the Workspace Flows tool can handle research, generate content, and analyze data. After integration with Google's Gemini-based, custom AI agents - Gems - it can help determine if an ad copy addresses the needs of your target audience or review a legal document for your approval, for example.
If you prefer to listen rather than read, Google also revealed that a new feature to help users create audio versions of text documents is coming to Google Docs. To show users how this will work, Google released a demo video. The video showed that users can access this feature by clicking Insert > Audio > Create audio overview for this tab.
Google has also introduced an AI writing feature, dubbed Help Me Refine. You may think that this is just another AI text generator, however, the tool is much more than that. Google likens it to a writing tutor that " offers thoughtful suggestions on how to strengthen your argument, improve the structure of your piece, or make your key points clearer." Google also released a demo video demonstrating how this feature will enhance Google Docs.
The Help Me Analyze tool was also released at the conference. If you need to extract fact from figures, this feature should be useful for you. It's designed to help users "find the story hidden in the numbers." without hiring a data analyst. Google showed how the Help Me Analyze tool can handle descriptive statistics like histograms or bar charts. However, the icing on the cake seems to be its ability to explain the significance of the generated charts in a brief report.
Google also revealed that it is taking its video-making app - Google Vids - to the next level. In addition to existing functionalities, Google will soon allow users to "generate high-quality, original video clips directly within Vids." Details of other newly released features were published in a blog post yesterday.
Like many others, Google isn't leaving the AI development race to chance. Google's intentional approach is seen in the host of new features unveiled at the conference, which target a wide range of use cases.