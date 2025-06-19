GeForce RTX 50 GPUs Get A Cool Twist With Noctua Fans On These Models
Sycom is not well known here in the west, but over in Japan, its engineers and techs design and assemble custom-built PCs, with quite the eye for quality. The company even does its own spin on some components, as evidenced by the subject of this post: Sycom's Noctua-cooled RTX 5070 Ti, RTX 5070 12 GB, and RTX 5060 Ti 16 GB graphics cards.
The RTX 5070 Ti card uses two NF-A12x25 fans and has a noise ceiling under load of only 35.9 dbA, while the RTX 5070 12 GB achieves a similar result with the LS-PWM variant of the aforementioned spinners, chiming in at 34.9 dbA. It's well known that the RTX 5060 Ti 16 GB is a pretty power-efficient card, but that point is further ilustrated by the usage of two compact and shallow NF-A9x14 fans, each rated for 19.9dbA each. Sycom doesn't publish a load noise figure for this card, but given each of those fans is quieter than the large ones on the 5070 Ti, we're going to guess it's quite low.
Sycom's custom RTX 5070 Ti
The cards don't have boosted clock speeds or additional functionality, and even their look is definitely one of form over function -- and that's just fine by us. Sycom seemingly prizes stability and silence over quirky features or ear-splitting noise levels. Part of this quiet magic can be attributed to custom heatsinks, designed in conjunction with Nagao Manufacturing, to better fit the Noctua fans and keep the decibels at bay.
Unfortunately, none of these cards can be ordered on the open market, as of now they're only available as options in Sycom's PC builds. Given the great results of using tried-and-true technology in a simple layout instead of regular OEMs' wild-shaped contraptions, perhaps this type of card can garner more public interest. They are quite chonky at 3.8 and 3.5 slots for each of the 5070s and 2.5 slots for the 5060 Ti, but that's comparable to the fancier designs the likes of ASUS, Gigabyte, and MSI usually come up with. Thanks to VideoCardz for the heads-up.