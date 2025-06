Noble's Mozart-Inspired FoKus Amadeus Earbuds Arirve To Challenge Apple's AirPods

Seemingly on a roll this year, Noble Audio has announced yet ANOTHER new product—the FoKus Amadeus. Drawing inspiration from the classical genius Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and his distinctive sartorial style (i.e. rocking that puffy shirt 100%), these new earbuds promise a blend of cutting-edge tech and sophisticated design reminiscent of the flagship Rex5 , but at a much lower MSRP.











No doubt, the FoKus Amadeus stands out with its eye-catching red finish, a direct tribute to Mozart's iconic tailcoat. Diving deeper, at the heart of each earbud lies an 8.3 millimeter custom triple-layer diaphragm dynamic driver, engineered to deliver a rich, detailed, and immersive sound signature meant for both critical and casual listening.One of the more notable features of the FoKus Amadeus is the integration of Audiodo Personal Sound technology, which helps users to create a personalized hearing profile by calibrating the audio output to their unique auditory sensitivities. Some folks swear by Audiodo's system, but in my experience it tends to exaggerate the weaknesses in my ears too much. Again, YMMV.Under the hood, the FoKus Amadeus is powered by Qualcomm’s QCC3091 chipset, boasting Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity. This pretty future-proofed platform supports a range of audio codecs, including SBC, AAC, aptX Adaptive, and LDAC. Battery life seems pretty strong on paper, too. The manufacturer claims up to 12 hours of continuous playback on a single charge, or 8 hours with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) activated.