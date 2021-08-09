CATEGORIES
home News
by Nathan OrdMonday, August 09, 2021, 03:33 PM EDT

No Man's Sky 5th Anniversary Video Teases Highly Anticipated Frontiers Update

no mans sky free dlc update teased
Exactly five years ago, No Man’s Sky launched to the world with a less than stellar start by many accounts. However, years of hard work and patches have turned things around to make No Man's Sky a stellar game and story. Now, the group behind the game, Hello Games, is celebrating the anniversary and teasing a new expansion to come.

On August 9th, 2016, No Man’s Sky stumbled out of the gate, as we explained it, and was plagued with game-breaking issues. Many players were also quite disappointed with the features at the time, which would soon be rectified with updates and patches. Since the early days, though, there have been 16 different named updates bringing features and fixes to the player base. Now, there is a 17th update just over the horizon.


In the video celebrating the story and anniversary of No Man’s Sky, we see a teaser at the end for an update called Frontiers. Outside of two crescent moons decorating the letters, we know nothing about this update for now, but it could be quite exciting. There is the potential for an overhaul of the exploration part of the game, or it could be something new entirely.

We will have to see what happens, but Sean Murray, Hello Games founder, stated in a PlayStation blog that the update is “a missing piece of the sci-fi fantasy that we’ve always wanted to add, and very fitting for our fifth anniversary.” Hopefully, we will find out more about the Frontiers update very shortly, as Murray also claimed, so stay tuned to HotHardware for No Man’s Sky news.


Tags:  Gaming, PlayStation, space, no-mans-sky

Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
FSR Or DLSS For The Win?
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech

Reprints/Permissions

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2021 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment