by Paul LillyWednesday, December 02, 2020, 01:40 PM EDT

Here Is Where To Get A Nintendo Switch Pro Controller And Super Mario Odyssey For Just $69

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Bundle
Even though Black Friday and Cyber Monday are officially done and over with, the deals keep coming. And that will likely continue throughout the holiday season. One interesting deal that is available right now is a Nintendo Switch Pro controller bundled with a download code for Super Mario Odyssey. You can get the bundle for just $69 right now.

At full price, the Nintendo Switch Pro controller runs $69.99 all by itself, while Super Mario Odyssey goes for $59.99. So that works out a $129.98 value. But with this deal in place, you can score both the Nintendo Switch Pro controller and Super Mario Odyssey in bundle form, for $69 at Walmart. That is a heck of a bargain.


Both items actually happen to be on sale individually at the moment, in case you are interested in just one or the other...
Even with the sale prices in play, it makes more sense to buy the bundle if you are interested in both items, as you are still coming out way ahead. And if you are only interested in the controller, you might want to consider paying the extra $10 for the bundle versus just the game, and then selling or gifting the download code.

The controller itself is wireless and in the shape of an Xbox gamepad. It features motion controls, HD rumble, and built-in Amiibo functionality. It also comes with a charging cable, and is rated to last around 40 hours when fully charged.

