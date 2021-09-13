Nintendo Switch Prices Slashed Across Europe, Is The U.S. Next?





Late last week, a credible rumor out of France alleged that the Nintendo Switch was in for a significant price cut in Europe . The tweet from Nintend'Alerts alleged that the Switch would fall to as low as €270 in France.

Well, we're here to say that the initial reporting was correct, and an official price cut is now effective across Europe. The price in Europe has fallen from €329.99 to €299.99. However, Amazon France currently lists the console for €251.09. In the United Kingdom, the official price of the Switch dropped from £279.99 to £259.99, although retailer pricing is trending a bit lower.

"More than four and a half years after its first release, Nintendo Switch continues to have strong sales momentum in Europe," said Nintendo in a statement to Eurogamer. "After carefully weighing up a variety of factors, including currency exchange rates in Europe and the upcoming launch of Nintendo Switch - OLED Model, we decided that now was the appropriate time to change the European trade price of Nintendo Switch."

Nintendo Switch OLED Model

As Nintendo states, part of the reason for this price reduction is to give some breathing room between the existing Switch and the incoming Switch OLED. We just hope that Nintendo's generosity extends to the United States, which has long been a strong sales market for the Japanese gaming giant.

In the U.S., the Switch Lite is priced at $199, while the standard Switch retails for $299. The Switch OLED launches on October 8th, priced at $349. With just a $50 price premium over the standard Switch, we have the feeling that many gamers will simply absorb that cost and go with the OLED model. But perhaps to appeal to more cost-conscious gamers, Nintendo could drop the Switch’s price from $299 to $279 or even $249.

In addition to a larger 7-inch 720p OLED display, the new Switch OLED includes a larger and sturdier kickstand, upgraded speakers, thinner bezels, and a revised dock that now features an Ethernet port.