Nintendo Switch Online Adds Streets Of Rage And Two Other Classic Sega Games
Streets of Rage, one of the seminal entries in the side-scrolling beat’em up genre, will now be available for those who subscribe to Nintendo’s premium online gaming service. It certainly hasn’t aged as well as its sequels, but it’s great that this retro gaming classic is coming to legions of new players who likely haven’t experienced it before. Even if the gameplay hasn’t held up that well, the soundtrack certainly has.
One of the additions that’s perhaps less exciting is Super Thunder Blade. It’s a shooter where players control an attack helicopter to fight against enemy forces located throughout the globe. The game has been forgotten for a reason, it’s just not that fun of an experience. Fans are lamenting the choice to bring this version, with most hoping to see the superior 3DS version instead. At the very least it might be able to work as a nice dose of nostalgia for a few minutes before moving on to another game.
Lastly, there’s ESWAT: City Under Siege. It’s an action platformer that’s in the vein of contemporary classics such as Contra. As players progress through the game they will be able to unlock a whole host of weapons and abilities for their armor. Giving gamers a variety of ways to clear out enemies.
For anyone looking to try Nintendo’s collection of older gaming titles before going all in with its premium plan, the company is offering a 7-day free trial. Even those who’ve signed up for a trial in the past can sign up again.